After Wales and Argentina played out a 20-20 draw last weekend, whoever triumphs at the Principality Stadium today (kick-off 3pm) will win the two-Test series. Bristol Bears fly-half Callum Sheedy has been dropped down to the bench for Wales’ second back-to-back game against Argentina on Saturday.

Argentina vs Wales Live Match Info

What: International Test Game 2

When: Saturday, July 17 at 3 PM

Where: Priciple Stadium, Cardiff

Jarrod Evans comes to wear the 10 jersey with Sheedy named on the bench. The two sides played out a fascinating 20-20 draw at the Principality Stadium last weekend to set up this weekend’s final Test of the summer.

How to watch Los Pumas vs Wales Live stream from anywhere?

The Pumas full-back was red-carded after 29 minutes of last Saturday’s 20-20 draw at Principality Stadium. Wales vs Argentina series decider Game Preview

He appeared to collide with Wales scrum-half Kieran Hardy’s head in a tackle. Mallia admitted that he had committed an act of foul play and accepted that it was worthy of a red card.

Following last weekend’s 20-20 draw with Los Pumas, Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has freshened his squad with four changes in the backs and a further three up front. Tom Rogers returns to win his second cap, joining Hallam Amos and Owen Lane in an exciting back-three, while Nick Tompkins comes in to partner captain Jonathan Davies in midfield. Cardiff Rugby duo Tomos Williams and Jarrod Evans, who impressed from the bench during last weekend’s comeback, are given the opportunity to start on the international stage. In the pack, Gareth Thomas is handed his first start with Leon Brown also coming in alongside Elliot Dee. The second-row remains unchanged for a third consecutive week while Josh Turnbull replaces the injured Aaron Wainwright with Ross Moriarty moving to number eight.

Sam Parry and Rhodri Jones are both handed their first opportunities of the summer, among the replacements, while Matthew Screech is in line to win his first cap.

Wales v Argentina team news

Argentina Squad: Santiago Carreras, Bautista Delguy, Santiago Chocobares, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Matias Moroni, Nicolas Sanchez, Tomas Cubelli; Manuel Tetaz Chaparro, Julian Montoya (C), Francisco Gomez Kodela, Guido Petti, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera, Facundo Isa, Rodrigo Bruni

Replacements : Facundo Bosch, Facundo Gigena, Santiago Medrano, Tomas Lavanini, Matías Alemanno, Felipe Ezcurra, Domingo Miotti, Juan Imhoff.

Wales Squad: Hallam Amos; Owen Lane, Nick Tompkins, Jonathan Davies (C), Tom Rogers; Jarrod Evans, Tomos Williams; Gareth Thomas, Elliot Dee, Leon Brown; Ben Carter, Will Rowlands; Josh Turnbull, James Botham, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Sam Parry, Rhodri Jones, Dillon Lewis, Matthew Screech, Taine Basham, Kieran Hardy, Callum Sheedy, Willis Halaholo.

