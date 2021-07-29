The six-time Olympic medallist wants to focus on her mental health, according to USA Gymnastics. No decision yet on whether she will compete in next week’s apparatus finals.

Women's All Around Gymnastics Final When Thursday 29 July, At 9 AM ET Where Ariake Gymnastics Center

Women’s gymnastics should prove to be a very popular event to watch without Biles different Team USA around her than the final five that won Gold in 2016, which included Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, and Aly Raisman.

The women compete in the team competition and four apparatuses and the qualifiers start tonight at 9 p.m. ET and will go into Sunday morning for the other subdivisions. Watch the Olympics Gymnastics HERE

Who will compete instead of Simone Biles?

With top qualifier and defending Olympic champion Biles out, U.S. gymnast Jade Carey now gets the nod. Carey placed ninth out of the field of 80 in the all-around in qualifications, but because of the much-despised two-per-country rule, she originally did not advance to final. With Biles out, Carey becomes the second American behind Lee.

How to watch Women’s Gymnastics All–Around

Biles continues her recovery, and we may see her at the event finals later this week, but that opens the door for Americans Suni Lee and Jade Carey from Team USA competing as part of the 24 gymnasts to qualify. Carey is only eligible because of the withdrawal of Biles, as there is a two-competitors-per-country limit despite Carey finishing ninth in the preliminaries.

Who is Jade Carey?

Glad you asked. She is an extremely talented gymnast who qualified as an individual to compete in Tokyo (more on that here), so you didn’t see her in the team final. She has often been considered a vault and floor specialist, but has peaked just at the right time for these Games, putting up an impressive score on bars (14.133) in addition to her vault and floor scores in qualifications, and finishing, as mentioned earlier, ninth in the standings.

All gymnasts will compete on all four events: vault, bars, beam and floor. The scores from qualifications are erased, so the highest total Thursday is the winner. Simple, right?

