The WWE knows how to deliver, and deliver they have for the match card at Money in the Bank 2021. What bigger stage for the event is there than the largest state. Money in the Bank 2021 will take place Sunday, July 18 inside Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

2021 Money in the bank details:

What WWE Money in the Bank 2021 Where Dickies Arena, Fort Worth When 8:00 PM ET TV Network WWE Network Live Stream Click here to watch (Worldwide)

A night that features three championship matches, the main events of the evening are the men’s and women’s ladder matches. The prize? A guaranteed title fight contract for next year.

Ladder Matches Preview

The first event of Money in the Bank 2021 is the women’s Ladder Match. The ladder matches put four Talents from RAW against four representatives from Smackdown in a free-for-all bout. The winner of the event is the one to climb the ladder in the center of the ring and grab the suspended briefcase. That person earns a guaranteed title fight contract, thus, the “money in the bank”. Watch Money in the bank 2021 online HERE



Representing the women of Smackdown at this year’s event are Liv Morgan and Zelina Vega along with championsTamina and Natalya. RAW will have Alexa Bliss, Nikki A.S.H., Asuka, and Naomi as representatives.

Battling in the ring on the men’s Ladder Match are Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and King Nakamura for Smackdown. Riddle, Ricochet, and John Morrison will join Drew McIntyre on the RAW side. McIntyre has come up short in his recent title matches to reclaim the belt he lost last year.

Title Fights at Money in the Bank 2021

When you’re on top of the WWE, everyone wants a shot at your title. That’s the world Bobby Lashley finds himself in, as he prepares to defend his WWE Championship yet again, this time against Kofi Kingston. Lashely fended off Drew McIntyre at last month’s Hell in a Cell.

You will leave #MITB #AndStill always believe in my Tribal Chief! Your night. Your win. Our celebration pic.twitter.com/xu6tXdn0hF — Handy (Roman Reigns Era) (@_handyred_) July 18, 2021

Joining the WWE Championship fight on the Money in the Bank 2021 card is the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and his challenger Edge. A RAW Women’s Championship between current champ Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair wraps serves as the third belt on the line.

A pair of championship tag team matches are scheduled for Sunday evening as well. AJ Styles and Omos will take on The Viking Raiders in the RAW event, while Rey and Dominik Mysterio face The Usos for Smackdown.

How to Watch the Money in the Bank 2021

Money in the Bank is a Pay-Per-View event hosted on NBC’s Peacock streaming platform. Free accounts will not be able to access the broadcast. Unfortunately, Peacock isn’t available in all countries. We recommend you check out PremiumTV, a global streaming service that brings the best in sports and entertainment to wherever you are, no VPN required.

PremiumTV has no contracts or subscriptions, just pay for the events you want. For Money in the Bank 2021, they are offering the PPV pass just $9.99.

Full match card

Pre-show match for the SmackDown tag team championship: Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)

Raw tag team championship match: AJ Styles and Omos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar)

Raw women’s championship match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE championship match: Bobby Lashley (c) (with MVP) vs. Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods)

Universal championship match: Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Edge

Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya vs. Tamina

Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Riddle vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. King Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins

The Raiders made their return recently and immediately became players in the tag title picture. Styles has had singles matches ruined by the challengers interfering and the teams recently split a pair of one-on-one matches, leading to a championship match finally being booked for the PPV

