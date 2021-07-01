Two days after a spectator caused a crash involving dozens of racers took over the Tour de France talk of the weekend, the event began its third stage on Monday from the French town of Lorient to the Pontivy. The Tour de France has 21 stages, covering 3,483 kilometers (2,164.236 miles).

This year’s race is taking place from June 26 – July 18. The winner in last year’s race finished with a time of 87 hours, 20 minutes, and five seconds. Everything you need to know about when, where and how to watch 2021 Tour de France every single stage action from anywhere.

2021 Le Tour de France Route and Schedule

The Tour de France is a 21-part race, broken up into distances ranging from 27.2 km (16.9 mi) to 249.1 km (154.78 mi). Riders face terrain that includes mountains and flats, and everything in between, as well as the elements; the race is among the most grueling challenges in the world in terms of endurance.

Stage Date / Time (EST) Route Stage Winner Stage 1 Saturday, June 26 @ 8 a.m. EST Brest > Landerneau Julian Alaphilippe Stage 2 Sunday, June 27 @ 8 a.m. EST Perros-Guirec > Mûr-de-Bretagne Guerlédan Mathieu Van Der Poel Stage 3 Monday, June 28 @ 8 a.m. EST Lorient > Pontivy Tim Merlier Stage 4 Tuesday, June 29 @ 8 a.m. EST Redon > Fougères Mark Cavendish Stage 5 Wednesday, June 30 @ 7 a.m. EST Changé > Laval Espace Mayenne Tadej Pogačar Stage 6 Thursday, July 1 @ 8 a.m. EST Tours > Châteauroux TBD Stage 7 Friday, July 2 @ 8 a.m. EST Vierzon > Le Creusot TBD Stage 8 Saturday, July 3 @ 8 a.m. EST Oyonnax > Le Grand-Bornand TBD Stage 9 Sunday, July 4 @ 8 a.m. EST Cluses > Tignes TBD Stage 10 Tuesday, July 6 @ 8 a.m. EST Albertville > Valence TBD Stage 11 Wednesday, July 7 @ 7 a.m. EST Sorgues > Malaucène TBD Stage 12 Thursday, July 8 @ 8 a.m. EST Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux > Nîmes TBD Stage 13 Friday, July 9 @ 8 a.m. EST Nîmes > Carcassonne TBD Stage 14 Saturday, July 10 @ 8 a.m. EST Carcassonne > Quillan TBD Stage 15 Sunday, July 11 @ 8 a.m. EST Céret > Andorre-la-Vieille TBD Stage 16 Tuesday, July 13 @ 8 a.m. EST Pas de la Case > Saint-Gaudens TBD Stage 17 Wednesday, July 14 @ 7 a.m. EST Muret > Saint-Lary-Soulan Col du Portet TBD Stage 18 Thursday, July 15 @ 8 a.m. EST Pau > Luz Ardiden TBD Stage 19 Friday, July 16 @ 8 a.m. EST Mourenx > Libourne TBD Stage 20 Saturday, July 17 @ 8 a.m. EST Libourne > Saint-Emilion TBD Stage 21 Sunday, July 18 @ 11 a.m. EST Chatou > Paris Champs-Élysées TBD

If you don’t have the right cable package or subscriptions to the channels broadcasting the race, or you’re away traveling, watching the 2021 Tour de France can be difficult. I recommend you check out RacePass.online, as they offer a high-quality stream, with no contract or subscription required. RacePassTV doesn’t require a VPN service, making it easier to view from wherever you are.

The official broadcast partners of the Tour de France are France.TV Sport and the Eurovision Global Network. In the United States, NBC will broadcast the race strategically across NBC, NBCSN, and the Peacock streaming service. Or you can watch in RacePass.online

How to watch 2021 Le Tour de France in Canada

FloBikes, the cycling branch of the sports streaming service FloSports is providing coverage of the 2021 Tour de France in Canada for a subscription fee.

How to watch in the United Kingdom

Those interested in the race that are living in the U.K. can access a stream of the event on ITV.

Who Won the 2020 Tour de France

After a postponed start in 2020 due to the pandemic, “The Tour” began in late August, finishing near the end of September. From separate racing teams, Slovenian countrymen Tadej Pogačar and Primož Roglič finished first and second respectively.

At 21 years old, Pogačar won the iconic event in just his first attempt. He took three of the 21 stages, while riding for the UAE Team Emirates. According to the BBC, he was the youngest winner of the race in 112 years, achieving the victory on the eve of his 22nd birthday. Per the Guinness Book of World Records, Henri Cornet is still the youngest winner at the age of 19 years and 355 days in 1904.

