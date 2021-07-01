Two days after a spectator caused a crash involving dozens of racers took over the Tour de France talk of the weekend, the event began its third stage on Monday from the French town of Lorient to the Pontivy. The Tour de France has 21 stages, covering 3,483 kilometers (2,164.236 miles).
This year’s race is taking place from June 26 – July 18. The winner in last year’s race finished with a time of 87 hours, 20 minutes, and five seconds. Everything you need to know about when, where and how to watch 2021 Tour de France every single stage action from anywhere.
2021 Le Tour de France Route and Schedule
The Tour de France is a 21-part race, broken up into distances ranging from 27.2 km (16.9 mi) to 249.1 km (154.78 mi). Riders face terrain that includes mountains and flats, and everything in between, as well as the elements; the race is among the most grueling challenges in the world in terms of endurance.
|Stage
|Date / Time (EST)
|Route
|Stage Winner
|Stage 1
|Saturday, June 26 @ 8 a.m. EST
|Brest > Landerneau
|Julian Alaphilippe
|Stage 2
|Sunday, June 27 @ 8 a.m. EST
|Perros-Guirec > Mûr-de-Bretagne Guerlédan
|Mathieu Van Der Poel
|Stage 3
|Monday, June 28 @ 8 a.m. EST
|Lorient > Pontivy
|Tim Merlier
|Stage 4
|Tuesday, June 29 @ 8 a.m. EST
|Redon > Fougères
|Mark Cavendish
|Stage 5
|Wednesday, June 30 @ 7 a.m. EST
|Changé > Laval Espace Mayenne
|Tadej Pogačar
|Stage 6
|Thursday, July 1 @ 8 a.m. EST
|Tours > Châteauroux
|TBD
|Stage 7
|Friday, July 2 @ 8 a.m. EST
|Vierzon > Le Creusot
|TBD
|Stage 8
|Saturday, July 3 @ 8 a.m. EST
|Oyonnax > Le Grand-Bornand
|TBD
|Stage 9
|Sunday, July 4 @ 8 a.m. EST
|Cluses > Tignes
|TBD
|Stage 10
|Tuesday, July 6 @ 8 a.m. EST
|Albertville > Valence
|TBD
|Stage 11
|Wednesday, July 7 @ 7 a.m. EST
|Sorgues > Malaucène
|TBD
|Stage 12
|Thursday, July 8 @ 8 a.m. EST
|Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux > Nîmes
|TBD
|Stage 13
|Friday, July 9 @ 8 a.m. EST
|Nîmes > Carcassonne
|TBD
|Stage 14
|Saturday, July 10 @ 8 a.m. EST
|Carcassonne > Quillan
|TBD
|Stage 15
|Sunday, July 11 @ 8 a.m. EST
|Céret > Andorre-la-Vieille
|TBD
|Stage 16
|Tuesday, July 13 @ 8 a.m. EST
|Pas de la Case > Saint-Gaudens
|TBD
|Stage 17
|Wednesday, July 14 @ 7 a.m. EST
|Muret > Saint-Lary-Soulan Col du Portet
|TBD
|Stage 18
|Thursday, July 15 @ 8 a.m. EST
|Pau > Luz Ardiden
|TBD
|Stage 19
|Friday, July 16 @ 8 a.m. EST
|Mourenx > Libourne
|TBD
|Stage 20
|Saturday, July 17 @ 8 a.m. EST
|Libourne > Saint-Emilion
|TBD
|Stage 21
|Sunday, July 18 @ 11 a.m. EST
|Chatou > Paris Champs-Élysées
|TBD
2021 Tour de France live stream: Without Cable or VPN from worldwide
If you don’t have the right cable package or subscriptions to the channels broadcasting the race, or you’re away traveling, watching the 2021 Tour de France can be difficult. I recommend you check out RacePass.online, as they offer a high-quality stream, with no contract or subscription required. RacePassTV doesn’t require a VPN service, making it easier to view from wherever you are.
If you are looking for a contractless onetime payment base best quality stream service, you can check RacePass. Right now, RacePass offering complete coverage (stage 1 to 21) of the 2021 Tour de France Cycling for just $29.99 (one time)
Global TV Cannels & streaming service
The official broadcast partners of the Tour de France are France.TV Sport and the Eurovision Global Network. In the United States, NBC will broadcast the race strategically across NBC, NBCSN, and the Peacock streaming service. Or you can watch in RacePass.online
How to watch 2021 Le Tour de France in Canada
FloBikes, the cycling branch of the sports streaming service FloSports is providing coverage of the 2021 Tour de France in Canada for a subscription fee.
How to watch in the United Kingdom
Those interested in the race that are living in the U.K. can access a stream of the event on ITV.
Who Won the 2020 Tour de France
After a postponed start in 2020 due to the pandemic, “The Tour” began in late August, finishing near the end of September. From separate racing teams, Slovenian countrymen Tadej Pogačar and Primož Roglič finished first and second respectively.
At 21 years old, Pogačar won the iconic event in just his first attempt. He took three of the 21 stages, while riding for the UAE Team Emirates. According to the BBC, he was the youngest winner of the race in 112 years, achieving the victory on the eve of his 22nd birthday. Per the Guinness Book of World Records, Henri Cornet is still the youngest winner at the age of 19 years and 355 days in 1904.
