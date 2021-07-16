The Summer X Games are back after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they’ll be back to where a lot of extreme sports started Southern California running from today’s open until July 18.

The X Games are an annual extreme sports event produced, hosted, and broadcasted by ESPN, with the inaugural games being hosted in 1995. After pulling off the winter X Games in Aspen, ESPN moved ahead to plan the summer games and are actually using athletes’ backyard facilities for several of the events.

2021 Summer X Games Schedule

Friday, July 16, 2021 6 pm – 7pm ET Pacifico Skateboard Vert 8 pm – 8:45 pm ET Pacifico Skateboard Vert bEST tRICK 9 pm – 11:30 pm ET X Games 2021 (ESPN) 11:30 pm – 12:30 am ET Wendy’s BMX Street Saturday, July 17, 2021 1 pm – 6 pm ET X Games 2021 (ABC) 6 pm – 7pm ET Women’s Skateboard Street 8 pm – 11 pm ET X Games 2021 (ESPN2) 11 pm – 12 am ET Men’s Skateboard Street 12:30 am – 1:15 am ET Skateboard Street Best Trick Sunday, July 18, 2021 1 pm – 6 pm ET X Games 2021 (ABC)

How to Watch 2021 X Games

The 2021 Summer X Games will be broadcast on ESPN and several other Disney properties in the United States, including ABC and streaming on Facebook and YouTube. The list grows for international broadcast partners.

If you want a one-stop place to watch all X Games coverage, we recommend live streaming service Premium TV. For $14.99, you get an X Games pass covering all events in crystal clear HD with no VPN needed and available globally.

You’ll want to tune in this evening for Day 3 of the X Games for events like Pacifico Skateboard Vert, Pacifico Skateboard Vert Best Trick and Wendy’s BMX Street among other events.

You won’t want to miss Bucky Lasek look to tear it up in the skateboard very along with eigt other participants, including

Augusto Akio

Mitchie Brusco

Gui Khury

Clay Kreiner

Tom Schaar

Elliot Sloan

Jimmy Wilkins

BMX Street also features eight participants:

Alex Donnachie

Dennis Enarson

Chad Kerley

Lewis Mills

Kevin Peraza

Felix Prangenberg

Matt Ray

Garrett Reynolds

Earlier today in the Men’s skateboard park, Liam Pace won gold, followed by Gavin Bottger and Tristan Rennie, who will take home silver and bronze.

Sky Brown took home the gold for the women, just ahead of Mami Tezuka winning silver and Bryce Wettstein claiming bronze.

The post 2021 Summer X Games: Schedule. How to Watch, Live Stream appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: 2021 Summer X Games: Schedule. How to Watch, Live Stream