It hasn’t been the easiest climb to the NBA Finals for the Milwaukee Bucks the last few years, but they’ve done it. They’ve finally reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974. In place of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

Teams: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns

Date: Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Time: 9 pm EST

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena – Phoenix, AZ

Together, they look to bring home a title that the Hall of Famers couldn’t that year. With “The Greek Freak” still sidelined, their campaign is off to a rough start. Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals between the Bucks and the Phoenix Suns is on Tuesday, July 6 on ABC.

NBA Finals Schedule 2021



Game Date / Time (EST/PST) Opponents (Away @ Home) Result Game 1 Tuesday, July 6 @ 9 p.m. / 6 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks @ Phoenix Suns TBD Game 2 Thursday, July 8 @ 9 p.m. / 6 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks @ Phoenix Suns TBD Game 3 Sunday, July 11 @ 8 p.m. / 5 p.m. Phoenix Suns @ Milwaukee Bucks TBD Game 4 Wednesday, July 14 @ 9 p.m. / 6 p.m. Phoenix Suns @ Milwaukee Bucks TBD Game 5 (if necessary) Saturday, July 17 @ 9 p.m. / 6 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks @ Phoenix Suns TBD Game 6 (if necessary) Tuesday, July 20 @ 9 p.m. / 6 p.m. Phoenix Suns @ Milwaukee Bucks TBD Game 7 (if necessary) Thursday, July 22 @ 9 p.m. / 6 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks @ Phoenix Suns TBD

MILWAUKEE BUCKS

Last month, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins said that Middleton is the “Batman” of the Bucks, and Antetokounmpo is his sidekick “Robin”. Whether the players believe those are their roles or not, Middleton is going to need to channel his inner “Dark Knight” with the two-time MVP Antetokounmpo sidelined with a knee injury.

The Bucks are playing in their fifth consecutive NBA postseason, reaching the final round for the first time. Including the team’s 2014-2015 playoff appearance, Middleton has a playoffs average line of 19 points, six rebounds, and four assists per game. Currently, the former second-round pick is averaging 23 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in nearly 40 minutes per game.

The burden isn’t on him to do it all, but the 2021 Olympic Team selection will need to shoulder the responsibility of the team leader as he did in his team’s final two games of the Eastern Conference Finals to defeat the Atlanta Hawks.

Bucks 2021 NBA Finals Odds: From Favorites to Underdogs

On June 28, Milwaukee was the odds-favorite to win the NBA title, according to Sports Betting Dime, but by June 30 fell to +300 after Antetokounmpo got hurt. Now on the injury report as “doubtful” and “day-to-day”, their odds have slightly increased to +150, still behind the Suns at -177.

Even if the “Greek Freak” is able to return, it’s unlikely that the Bucks become favorites at any time without winning the first game or two. Antetokounmpo will still need to ease back in, and it may take a game to get back in the flow after missing the last two games.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns NBA games



ABC is the official broadcast partner of the 2021 NBA Finals and will provide the best-of-seven series on their local channels. The NBA channel will also have broadcast coverage for those with qualifying subscriptions. Streaming or international access to the series may be difficult to find, especially a legitimate source.

PHONEIX SUNS



Missing Chris Paul early against the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals with a positive COVID-19 test, Devin Booker showed he’s the real deal. After a few games to return to form, he put the exclamation point on the series, closing game six with a 41-point game.

Some want to discredit the Suns’ run to the NBA Finals after facing injury impacted Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, and Clippers squads. The fact of the matter is that they beat who they needed to beat, and they’ve done it confidently. Rising from a loaded Western Conference, a title for the Suns would be the first in the franchise’s history. This season is the first time that Phoenix has reached the playoffs since the 2009-2010 season.

