The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks will meet in the 2021 NBA Finals beginning tonight in a highly anticipated matchup. The match-up features star players in Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Phoenix’s Devin Booker as they try to lead their teams to the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Schedule

Game 1: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday (TV: ABC)

Game 2: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m. ET on Thursday (TV: ABC)

Game 3: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. ET on Sunday (TV: ABC)

Game 4: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. ET on July 14 (TV: ABC)

Game 5: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m. ET on July 17 (TV: ABC)

Game 6: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. ET on July 20 (TV: ABC)

Game 7: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m. ET on July 22 (TV: ABC)

if necessary

The Bucks Journey

The Milwaukee Bucks started their playoff journey as the third seed in the East and opened the postseason with a 4-0 sweep of the Miami Heat, getting revenge for losing in the postseason to Miami a year ago. None of the games were close as the Bucks easily advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

In the second round, Milwaukee defeated the Brooklyn Nets in seven games. A rather surprising result since the Nets were a heavy favorite to win the NBA championship with their All-Star caliber roster.

The conference finals saw the Bucks matched up with the fifth-seeded Hawks and rising star Trae Young. The Hawks lost Young ankle injury in Games 4 and 5 but Atlanta still managed to overcome that to force the series to go six games. Milwaukee lost Antetokounmpo to a hyperextended knee midway in Game 4 and his status for the NBA Finals remains uncertain.

The Suns’ journey

Phoenix began their postseason run as the second seed in the Western Conference. They opened the playoffs against the defending champion LA Lakers, defeating them in six games. Los Angeles lost Anthony Davis in the first round and that would be the end of their efforts to repeat.

The Suns played the Denver Nuggets without Jamal Murray, easily getting by Denver with a 4-0 sweep.

Phoenix faced the fourth-seed LA Clippers, who played without Kawhi Leonard, in the conference finals. Despite some heroic play from Paul George, the Clippers would go down in six games as the Suns advanced to their first NBA Finals in nearly 30 years.

Season history

The Bucks and Suns played each other two times during the COVID-shortened NBA season with Phoenix winning both games. Each game was decided by just one point, going right down to the wire.

In the second matchup, the Bucks were without Jrue Holiday, who missed time with COVID-19.

Prediction

This series will be hard-fought but the Phoenix Suns have been a solid team all season, even in the absence of Chris Paul and Devin Booker for some stretches. I think this series goes the distance but the trophy is going to Phoenix. Suns in 7.



