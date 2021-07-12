Tonight, the annual slugfest that is the MLB Home Run Derby returns after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eight sluggers will lace up and look to go yard in one of the friendlier hitter-friendly ballparks in Coors Field.

With Coors Field being no Fenway Park, we could see some real dingers tonight and fans will want to make sure they don’t miss it as they’ll likely get to see some hits get some real distance.

Pete Alonso of the Mets won the 2019 Home Run Derby and he’ll be back to defend his crown, but the favorite may be Angels dual-threat Shohei Ohtani, who already has 33 home runs at the All-Star break.

If you’re looking for a dark horse, don’t count out Rockies shortstop Trevor Story who has the homefield advantage.

2021 MLB Home Run Derby Details

When: Monday, July 12, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field – Denver, CO. TV channel: ESPN Live stream PremiumTV (Global)

Home Run Derby Participants

There will be eight participants looking to go yard at Coors Field tonight. The field consists of the following players, including hometown favorite Trevor Story.

Your 2021 Home Run Derby contestants are:

Shohei Ohtani, Angels (32 HRs this year)

Joey Gallo, Rangers (23)

Matt Olson, Athletics (21)

Salvador Perez, Royals (20)

Pete Alonso, Mets (15)

Trey Mancini, Orioles (15)

Trevor Story, Rockies (11)

Juan Soto, Nationals (11)

The order and the field is set and one of the more intriguing matchups has to be the one vs. eight matchup of Ohtani vs. Juan Soto.

How to watch the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby Online?



ESPN and WatchESPN.com will be carrying the broadcast of this year’s slugfest from Coors Field, but if you are not a cable subscriber, you can also stream it online through PremiumTV.

As well as You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, Sling TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV or many others OTT platfrom as a monthly subscriber.

But only, PremiumTV offers crystal-clear HD streams without the need for a VPN to stream from anywhere in the world.

Current Odds

Shohei Ohtani +300

Joe Gallo +450

Pete Alonso +500

Matt Olson +600

Salvador Perez +800

Juan Soto +800

Trevor Story +900

Trey Mancini +1200

MLB Home Run Derby 2021 Preview

The big bats will be out at Coors Field for the Home Run Derby — an event that is usually the highlight of All-Star weekend.

Shohei Ohtani headlines the field as the top seed. The other sluggers are Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo (No. 2 seed), Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson (No. 3), Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (No. 4), Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini (No. 6), Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (No. 7) and Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (No. 8).

Mike Trout is injured and will not play. Shohei Ohtani, however, will do it all. The Major League leader in home runs at the break, and the owner of a 3.49 ERA as a starting pitcher, made history by becoming the first player to be selected to the All-Star Game as both a position player and a pitcher. He’ll hit and pitch in the All-Star Game, but not before participating in the Home Run Derby, too.

