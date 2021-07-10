Where do the best bowlers and racecar drivers share the stage with the best from the NFL, NBA, and soccer? Where are women’s sports and men’s sports given the same platform? The ESPYS of course.

What 2021 ESPYS Award Show When Saturday, July 10, 2021 @ 8 p.m. EST – 11 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST – 8 p.m. PST Where The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport – New York City, New York TV Broadcast ABC Live Stream WATCH FROM ANYWHERE

Each year, the ESPYS are the converging point of music, sports, and pop culture. 2021’s edition of the sports award show is set to be no different. Returning to being a live event, the 2021 ESPYS will air live from The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York City on Saturday, July 10. The ESPYS took place virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who are the Host and Presenters of the 2021 ESPYS

The ESPYS are traditionally hosted by larger-than-life personalities from sports, music, and entertainment. Hosting the 2021 ESPYS is Anthony Mackie who definitely fits that bill, currently recognized for his role as “Falcon” in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Past hosts have included Drake, Lance Armstrong, Megan Rapinoe, Jon Hamm, and Peyton Manning.

An award show at the end of the day, presenters at the 2021 ESPYS awards include actors Taye Diggs and Tracy Morgan, as well as music artists DaBaby and Kane Brown. They’ll be announcing the winners of the more than 31 award categories. Honors up for grabs range from the year’s “Best Game” and “Best Record-Breaking Performance” to the best athletes in each sport. The winners are determined via fan vote from a list of nominations.

2021 ESPYS Categories and Winners

Category 2021 Winners Best Athlete, Men’s Sports TBD Best Athlete, Women’s Sports TBD Best Breakthrough Athlete TBD Best Game TBD Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports TBD Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports TBD Best Team TBD Best Record-breaking Performance TBD Best International Athlete, Men’s Soccer TBD Best International Athlete, Women’s Soccer TBD Best MLS Player TBD Best NWSL Player TBD Best NFL Player TBD Best NHL Player TBD Best Driver TBD Best NBA Player TBD Best WNBA Player TBD Best Boxer TBD Best MMA Fighter TBD Best Athlete, Men’s Golf TBD Best Athlete, Women’s Golf TBD Best Athlete, Men’s Tennis TBD Best Athlete, Women’s Tennis TBD Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports TBD Best Athlete, Women’s Action Sports TBD Best Jockey TBD Best Athlete With A Disability, Men’s Sports TBD Best Athlete With A Disability, Women’s Sports TBD Best Bowler TBD Best WWE Moment TBD Best Play TBD

The 2021 ESPYS are broadcast each year over the air by ABC and sibling entity, ESPN. Streaming coverage for the ESPYS requires an ESPN+ subscription. Unfortunately, these services aren’t available everywhere, and access for global sports fans may be restricted from these channels.

2020 ESPYS Award Winners

In a year unlike any other, the 2020 ESPYS awards were quite different as well. The night instead “placed more on the inspirational and the change-makers in our games,” per USA Today.

Award Winner The Pat Tillman Award for Service Kim Clavel Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Los Angeles Dodgers Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award Joel Apudo, Batouly Camara, Ally Friedman, Javonn Islar, Elijah Murphy, Chelsea Quito and Niah Woods Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award Nelson Cruz The Jimmy V Award for Perseverance Taquarius Wair The Arthur Ashe Award for Courage Kevin Love Corporate Community Impact Award Burton Snowboards Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award The Hilinski Family Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award WNBA & WNBPA Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Maryam Shojaei Sports Philanthropist of the Year Award Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation League Humanitarian of the Year Award National Football League

