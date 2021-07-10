Where do the best bowlers and racecar drivers share the stage with the best from the NFL, NBA, and soccer? Where are women’s sports and men’s sports given the same platform? The ESPYS of course.

What 2021 ESPYS Award Show
When Saturday, July 10, 2021 @ 8 p.m. EST – 11 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST – 8 p.m. PST
Where The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport – New York City, New York
TV Broadcast ABC
Live Stream WATCH FROM ANYWHERE

Each year, the ESPYS are the converging point of music, sports, and pop culture. 2021’s edition of the sports award show is set to be no different. Returning to being a live event, the 2021 ESPYS will air live from The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York City on Saturday, July 10. The ESPYS took place virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who are the Host and Presenters of the 2021 ESPYS

The ESPYS are traditionally hosted by larger-than-life personalities from sports, music, and entertainment. Hosting the 2021 ESPYS is Anthony Mackie who definitely fits that bill, currently recognized for his role as “Falcon” in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Past hosts have included Drake, Lance Armstrong, Megan Rapinoe, Jon Hamm, and Peyton Manning.

An award show at the end of the day, presenters at the 2021 ESPYS awards include actors Taye Diggs and Tracy Morgan, as well as music artists DaBaby and Kane Brown. They’ll be announcing the winners of the more than 31 award categories. Honors up for grabs range from the year’s “Best Game” and “Best Record-Breaking Performance” to the best athletes in each sport. The winners are determined via fan vote from a list of nominations.

2021 ESPYS Categories and Winners

Category 2021 Winners
Best Athlete, Men’s Sports TBD
Best Athlete, Women’s Sports TBD
Best Breakthrough Athlete TBD
Best Game TBD
Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports TBD
Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports TBD
Best Team TBD
Best Record-breaking Performance TBD
Best International Athlete, Men’s Soccer TBD
Best International Athlete, Women’s Soccer TBD
Best MLS Player TBD
Best NWSL Player TBD
Best NFL Player TBD
Best NHL Player TBD
Best Driver TBD
Best NBA Player TBD
Best WNBA Player TBD
Best Boxer TBD
Best MMA Fighter TBD
Best Athlete, Men’s Golf TBD
Best Athlete, Women’s Golf TBD
Best Athlete, Men’s Tennis TBD
Best Athlete, Women’s Tennis TBD
Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports TBD
Best Athlete, Women’s Action Sports TBD
Best Jockey TBD
Best Athlete With A Disability, Men’s Sports TBD
Best Athlete With A Disability, Women’s Sports TBD
Best Bowler TBD
Best WWE Moment TBD
Best Play TBD

Where Can I watch the ESPYS Awads 2021?

The 2021 ESPYS are broadcast each year over the air by ABC and sibling entity, ESPN. Streaming coverage for the ESPYS requires an ESPN+ subscription. Unfortunately, these services aren’t available everywhere, and access for global sports fans may be restricted from these channels.

I recommend you check out PremiumTV, a non-contract, non-subscription service that streams the biggest sporting and entertainment events from around the world. Best of all, their high-quality stream doesn’t require a VPN service either. This Saturday, PremiumTV is offering the 2021 ESPYS for just $9.99.

2020 ESPYS Award Winners

In a year unlike any other, the 2020 ESPYS awards were quite different as well. The night instead “placed more on the inspirational and the change-makers in our games,” per USA Today.

Award Winner
The Pat Tillman Award for Service Kim Clavel
Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Los Angeles Dodgers
Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award Joel Apudo, Batouly Camara, Ally Friedman, Javonn Islar, Elijah Murphy, Chelsea Quito and Niah Woods
Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award Nelson Cruz
The Jimmy V Award for Perseverance Taquarius Wair
The Arthur Ashe Award for Courage Kevin Love
Corporate Community Impact Award Burton Snowboards
Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award The Hilinski Family
Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award WNBA & WNBPA
Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Maryam Shojaei
Sports Philanthropist of the Year Award Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation
League Humanitarian of the Year Award National Football League

The post 2021 ESPYs Awards: live stream, Nominees, Winners, how to watch ESPN show stream online appeared first on Project Spurs.

View the original article on Project Spurs: 2021 ESPYs Awards: live stream, Nominees, Winners, how to watch ESPN show stream online