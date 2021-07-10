The two favorites to make the 2020 Copa America Final now face off in one of the most anticipated match ups of the international footballing spectrum. With Argentina advancing through on penalties against a tough Columbia side, Brazil also won very narrowly after a 35th minute goal by Lucas Paqueta which was assisted by Neymar.

What Copa America Final – Brazil vs Argentina Live Stream When Saturday, July 10, 2021 @ 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST Where Maracanã Stadium – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil TV Broadcast FS1 (USA)

TUDN (Canada) Live Stream Click Here to watch Copa America

It’s the two best teams on the continent with big-time pressure on both superstars. Messi is going for his first Copa America title, and Neymar as is well. If you will recall, Neymar was injured for the tournament when Brazil won the last edition back in 2019.

Storylines For Brazil and Argentina

Brazil’s savior the past two matches has been Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who has two goals in the past two games. The 23 year-old, formally of Flamengo and A.C. Milan, has impressed so far this tournament, and has already been on the radar of bigger clubs such as Inter Milan, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur.

For Argentina, Lionel Messi, as he has done in the past, is the main contributor in this tournament, with four goals and five assists, including two direct free kicks. He will be looking to win his first international tournament, after previously coming so close twice, in both the 2014 World cup against Germany and the 2015 Copa America against Chile.

Brazil vs Argentinal live stream

When: Saturday, July 10th, 2021, 7 P.M.

Where: Estadio do Maracanã, Rio de Janiero, Brazil

TV info: FS1, TUDN, Univision

Live stream: PremiumTV (Global)

Predicted Line ups

Argentina will still be without Atalanta center back Cristian Romero through injury, while Brazil will be without Gabriel Jesus after a straight red card against Chile in the quarterfinals. Even with these losses, both sides have great depth, but Brazil with a little extra quality. The likes of Fabinho, Vinicus Junior, and Alex Sandro are just a few options Brazil could bring on if needed. For Argentina, players like Aguero, Correa, Palacios, and Papu Gomez are incredibly gifted attackers who would make a Brazil defense tremble.

Argentina predicted XI – Emi Martinez, Tagliafico, Otamendi, Pezzella, Montiel, Rodrigo De Paul, Paredes, Lo Celso, Di Maria, Martinez, Messi.

Brazil predicted XI – Ederson, Renan Lodi, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo, Casemiro, Fred, Neymar, Paqueta, Richarlison, Everton

Prediction – In one of the best games of the year, where the stars will indeed be shining, I will go with a cracking 3-2 result for Argentina.

Goal Scorers – ARG – Martinez, Messi (2) BRA – Richarlison, Fred

How to watch the Brazil vs Argentina live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. have been able to tune into Copa America 2021 via Fox Sports and the Brazil vs Argentina live stream is no exception. If you have that channel as part of your cable package, you can also stream the game through the Fox Sports website or stream HERE Either way, the game starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

How to watch the Brazil vs Argentina live stream in Canada

In Canada, the Brazil vs Argentina live stream will be shown on Spanish-language cable channel Univision.

But if you do not want to go through the trouble of finding schedules and keeping track of all games, we recommend PremiumTV for crystal-clear HD streams without the need for a VPN to stream all Copa America matches from anywhere. Where you will get access to the full tournament coverage only for $9.99.

