While the competitions will start on July 21 in baseball, softball, and soccer, the Opening Ceremony will truly kick-off the international games.

Where and When does the opening ceremony begin?

The 2020 Opening Ceremony is on Friday, July 23 at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. The Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony takes place at Friday, July 23 at 7 a.m. EST.

The nation of Japan rebuilt the new stadium where the National Stadium, the host arena of the 1964 Olympic Games, once stood.

Summer Olympics opening Ceremony Preview

In front of a limited crowd of select VIP’s, according to The Guardian, more than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports will make their grand entrance into Olympic Stadium to all of the pomp and circumstance the situation deserves. The event is programmed to last four hours.

The athlete pool is composed of men and women who have qualified through one of the 206 different National Olympic Committees or the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Refugee Olympic Team.

As of July 7, 2021, no details on performances have been communicated to the public. Please check back later for further updates as the Olympic Games approach.

The Flame of Recovery – Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay

Every Olympic Games starts with the Olympic Torch Relay, continuing the tradition from the 1928 Amsterdam Games. Just as the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo were “a symbol of post-War reconstruction” in Japan, the 2020 Games look to present themes of acceptance and striving for excellence, while “passing on a legacy for the future”.

As is tradition, the 2020 Olympic Flame was lit by the rays of the sun in Olympia, Greece on March 12, 2020 before being transported by jet plane to Miyagi Prefecture in Japan where it sat on display while the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the world. The torch now has more significance in this time of global healing, representing a “Flame of Recovery” under the theme of “Hope Lights Our Way”.

On March 25, 2021, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Torch Relay started from the J-Village National Training Center in Fukushima, beginning its 121 day journey across the 47 prefectures of Japan. Each leg of the relay had a featured torchbearer hailing from all walks of life, including a student, a nurse, a former Olympian, and even a magician.

The Olympic Flame will reach the metropolis of Tokyo on Friday, July 9, kicking off two weeks of events, culminating in the Opening Ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

How to watch the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

With Cable

USA Network, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel, Golf Channel, and Telemundo will each carry coverage of the Olympic Games, however NBC Sports Digital will be the premier destination for all sporting events and ceremonies. For a full list of which networks will broadcast which sports and metal events, head to NBC Sports.

Without Cable

The Tokyo Olympics will air across NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, GOLF Channel, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Or you can watch via PremiumTV.

Where will the ceremony be broadcast?

Opening Ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC beginning at 6:55 a.m. EST.

It will be the network’s first-ever live morning broadcast of an Opening Ceremony. Primetime coverage of the re-air will begin at 7:30 p.m.EST on NBC, the NBC Sports app and NBCOlympics.com.

Savannah Guthrie and Mike Tirico will host NBC’s coverage of the opening ceremony.

Below is NBC’s full schedule of the opening ceremony:

6:55 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Live Opening Ceremony Coverage

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Special Edition of TODAY

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.Tokyo Olympics Daytime

7:30 p.m. – Primetime Opening Ceremony

12:35 a.m. – 5:00 a.m. Overnight Replay of Opening Ceremony

