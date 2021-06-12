Executive producer Paul Cazers said in a March news release that every model he’d seen was tracking these fights to make up the largest PPV event in history.

Where is YouTube vs. TikTok will be held?

The YouTube vs. TikTok boxing event is taking place in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The venue holds a maximum of 80,120 people, but this event will reduced capacity. The exhibition fight between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr. also will be held at the stadium a week before the “Battle of the Platforms.”

YouTube vs. TikTok fight card

YouTube TikTok Austin McBroom vs Bryce Hall AnEsonGib vs Tayler Holder Deji vs Vinnie Hacker DDG vs Nate Wyatt Faze Jarvis vs Michael Le Tanner Fox vs Ryland Storms Landon McBroom vs Ben Azelart Ryan Johnston vs Cale Saurage

Austin McBroom vs. Bryce Hall

The main event. Hall and McBroom have some history with one another after McBroom called out Hall in a since-deleted Instagram post at the end of 2020. The two then exchanged a few tweets on Twitter in March and a few days later the fight was announced.

AnEsonGib vs. Tayler Holder

We’ve seen AnEsonGib fight before when he suffered an embarassing TKO to Jake Paul in the first round in 2020. AnEsonGib is looking to bounce back from that ugly loss in a fight against TikTok’s Tayler Holder. In a video released ahead of the fight, Holder had some concerns over the weight disparity, saying he weighs 165 lbs while AnEsonGib weighs closer to 190-195 lbs (per Holder).

Deji vs. Vinnie Hacker

Deji, the brother of KSI, also lost to Jake Paul, although it was before Paul become a professional boxer. Deji will be facing Vinnie Hacker, a TikTok star who has 7.2 million followers on the platform. We’ll see if Deji’s boxing experience plays a role in this fight.

DDG vs. Nate Wyatt

Both DDG and Nate Wyatt are musicians, giving this fight a theme. Although neither have any apparent beef with one another. DDG did say, however, that he plans on going for a knockout against Wyatt.

FaZe Jarvis vs. Michael Le

FaZe Jarvis is a member of the FaZe Clan. He gained popularity playing the game Fortnite, but he was banned from the playing the game after being caught aimbotting in Fortnite. Le is a popular dancer on TikTok, with 48.5 million followers, which is the 11th-most on the platform.

Tanner Fox vs. Ryland Storms

Tanner Fox is a YouTuber most known for performing stunts. His videos have gained over 2 billion combined views and helped him reach over 10 million subscribers. He’ll be facing popular TikTok star Ryland Storms, who has 4.3 million followers on the platform.

Landon McBroom vs. Ben Azelart

As you can probably tell by the last name, Landon McBroom is the brother of Austin McBroom, who is fighting in the main event. He’ll be taking on Ben Azelart, who is technically in the TikTok category, but is a successful YouTuber himself with over 1 billion views on his main channel.

Ryan Johnston vs. Cale Saurage

There are more family connections here as Ryan Johnston is the brother of Catherine Paiz, who is married to Austin McBroom. He’ll be fighting TikTok star Cale Saurage in this undercard fight.