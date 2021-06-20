Hot often gets compared to Hell in July, but is it possible to get any hotter than the WWE’s Hell in a Cell this Sunday? With three title fights, all of the high-flying action and drama comes down to one of wrestling’s crown events on June 20, 2021, taking over Tampa, Florida.

What WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 When Sunday, June 20, 2021 @ 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST Where Tampa Bay, Florida Broadcast TV Pay-Per-View Live Stream WATCH FROM ANYWHERE

The night is headlined by the WWE title match between Bobby “The All Mighty” Lashley and Drew “The Scottish Warrior” McIntyre.

WWE Title Fight: Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre Match Preview

At Hell in a Cell 2020, McIntyre lost in his champion status, falling to WWE legend Randy Orton. The “Scottish Warrior” has been on a campaign to reclaim it ever since; this weekend he’s prepared to face Lashley for the second time in two months to do just that.

In March of this year, the belt was in the possession of The Miz when Lashley claimed it. He then defended it against The Miz the next week on RAW. As is common in the WWE, Lashley has been called out and challenged multiple times, including by McIntyre. “The All Mighty” looked like he might lose the belt to McIntyre last month in the Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania Backlash, but came out on top.

Hell in a Cell 2021 Match Card

Championship Title Opponents (*Denotes Champion) WWE Championship Bobby “The All Mighty” Lashley* vs Drew “The Scottish Warrior” McIntyre RAW Women’s Championship Rhea Ripley* vs Charlotte Flair SmackDown Women’s Championship Bianca Belair* vs Bayley N/A Alexa Bliss vs Shayna Baszler N/A Cesaro vs Seth Rollins N/A Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

Prediction according to CBS Sports

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley (Hell in a Cell)

Bayley is a good stay-busy opponent for Belair, but the program does feel like it has stalled Belair out a little after a highly-emotional title win at WrestleMania. This is a spot where Belair simply needs to do away with Bayley before moving on to the next opponent. There’s probably one more month of nonsense for the champ before the build to SummerSlam begins, hopefully with an opponent who makes Belair feel as big and special as she did when she knocked off Sasha Banks. Moving the match to inside Hell in a Cell should allow Belair’s athleticism to shine, especially with a dance partner who has been there before in Bayley. Pick: Bianca Belair retains the title

Raw Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

In something of a running theme heading into the event, there’s no reason to move the title off the champion in this spot. Everything right now should be about setting up for the return to live touring and SummerSlam. Flair winning the title here would show a lack of confidence in Ripley and I don’t think that’s truly where WWE is right now. Ripley needs the win here to get even more credibility as the woman on Raw, and she should get that on Sunday. Pick: Rhea Ripley retains the title

Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler

This disaster of a storyline rolls forward with Baszler having been terrorized by Bliss’ doll and then having Nia Jax accept the match with Bliss on behalf of her tag partner. This will be “spooky” and there will be some sort of eye roll-inducing stuff before Bliss gets the win because WWE is all in on the silliness at this point. Pick: Alexa Bliss wins

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Owens and Zayn have been going at it on and off since Owens debuted in NXT. While they occasionally reform their lengthy friendship, more often than not they’re on opposite sides of the ring. After Owens won in their WrestleMania showdown, it would seem only right that Zayn gets the win back to even things up yet again. That would be true for most people, but Zayn thrives as a heel when he views himself as having been wronged. Pick: Kevin Owens wins

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Cesaro received a brief break from his issues with Rollins to challenge Roman Reigns for the universal title, but that didn’t even last to the end of Cesaro’s WrestleMania Backlash bout with Reigns. Rollins has brutally attacked Cesaro multiple times, including a stomp on the entrance ramp. Cesaro should win here as a win helps him much more than Rollins, who is effectively bulletproof as a ready-made top guy whenever WWE needs him. Pick: Cesaro wins ( NOTE: All Pics Credit CBS SPORTS)



