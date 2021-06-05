2021 NCAA Women’s College World Series final draws closer, and three recent champions are back to claim the title once again. First, they have to survive the double-elimination rounds against some scrappy teams who have earned their own right to still be in it. The action gets started on Thursday, live from the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

What 2021 NCAA Women’s College World Series When Thursday, June 3 – Wednesday, June 9, 2021 Where Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium TV Broadcast ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU Live Stream PremiumTV

Oklahoma vs UCLA Game Preview

Oklahoma Sooners will faceoffs UCLA at 7 p.m. ET in their second elimination game. The Sooners had nine hits and two home runs in the win. Mackenzie Donihoo led the offense today going 3-for-3 with two RBI and a home run. G Juarez was phenomenal in the circle, giving up just three hits and dishing out 10 Ks.

The Oklahoma Sooners took down the Georgia Bulldogs 8-0 to stay alive in the WCWS. The Bulldogs have been eliminated from the tournament. Don’t worry Sooner fans, the Oklahoma bats are back.

Florida State (FSU) vs Oklahoma State Game Preview

The Florida State Seminoles are alive! FSU took down No. 11 Arizona with a walk-off sac-fly to score the winning run. They now advance to take on No. 5 Oklahoma State at 9:30 p.m. Eastern tonight in their second elimination game of the day. Arizona was eliminated from the WCWS with their second loss.

Kathryn Sandercock entered the game in the third inning and got the win for the Noles. Cassidy Davis had the game-winning sac-fly.

How to Watch Women’s College World Series 2021



The television provider for the Women’s College World Series is ESPN, which will air the games scattered across their various channels. Because the channels change, it may be difficult to find every game, let alone find a good stream. For this reason, I recommend you check out PremiumTV. A no-contract service that doesn’t need a VPN either, PremiumTV offers a la carte access to sports and entertainment events. For the NCAA Softball series Series live stream, you can watch all of the games in one place for just $19.95

2021 Women’s World Series Schedule and Standings



Game Date / Time Matchup Result Game 1 Thursday, June 3 @ 12 PM EST / 9 AM PST James Madison @ Oklahoma JMU 4 – OU 3 Game 2 Thursday, June 3 @ 2:30 PM EST / 11:30 AM PST Georgia @ Oklahoma State Georgia 2 – OSU 3 Game 3 Thursday, June 3 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Arizona @ Alabama Arizona 1 – Alabama 5 Game 4 Thursday, June 3 @ 9:30 PM EST / 6:30 PM PST Florida State @ UCLA FSU 0 – UCLA 4 Game 5 Friday, June 4 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST James Madison vs Oklahoma State JMU 2- OSU 1 Game 6 Friday, June 4 @ 9:30 PM EST / 6:30 PM PST Alabama vs UCLA Alabama 6- UCLA 0 Game 7 Saturday, June 5 @ 12 PM EST / 9 AM PST Oklahoma vs Georgia Game 8 Saturday, June 5 @ 2:30 PM EST / 11:30 AM PST Arizona vs Florida State Game 9 Saturday, June 5 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST UCLS vs Oklahoma Game 10 Saturday, June 5 @ 9:30 PM EST / 6:30 PM PST game 5 Loser vs Game 8 Winner World Series Semi-Final Game 11 Saturday, June 6 @ 1 PM EST / 10 AM PST Game 5 winner vs Game 9 Winner Game 12 Saturday, June 6 @ 3:30 PM EST / 12:30 PM PST Game 6 Winner vs Game 10 Winner Game 13 (if necessary) Saturday, June 6@ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Game 5 winner vs Game 9 Winner Game 14 (if necessary) Saturday, June 6 @ 9:30 PM EST / 6:30 PM PST Game 6 Winner vs Game 10 Winner World Series Final Finals Game 1 Monday, June 7 @ 7:30 PM EST / 4:30 PM PST SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 Finals Game 2 Tuesday, June 8 @ 7:30 PM EST / 4:30 PM PST SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 Finals Game 3 (if necessary) Wednesday, June 9 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2

