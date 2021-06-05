2021 NCAA Women’s College World Series final draws closer, and three recent champions are back to claim the title once again. First, they have to survive the double-elimination rounds against some scrappy teams who have earned their own right to still be in it. The action gets started on Thursday, live from the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Here everything updated information and guide to watch NCAA Women’s College World Series Saturday game details.
|What
|2021 NCAA Women’s College World Series
|When
|Thursday, June 3 – Wednesday, June 9, 2021
|Where
|Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
|Venue
|USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium
|TV Broadcast
|ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU
|Live Stream
|PremiumTV
What’s Next
Oklahoma vs UCLA Game Preview
Oklahoma Sooners will faceoffs UCLA at 7 p.m. ET in their second elimination game. The Sooners had nine hits and two home runs in the win. Mackenzie Donihoo led the offense today going 3-for-3 with two RBI and a home run. G Juarez was phenomenal in the circle, giving up just three hits and dishing out 10 Ks.
The Oklahoma Sooners took down the Georgia Bulldogs 8-0 to stay alive in the WCWS. The Bulldogs have been eliminated from the tournament. Don’t worry Sooner fans, the Oklahoma bats are back.
Florida State (FSU) vs Oklahoma State Game Preview
The Florida State Seminoles are alive! FSU took down No. 11 Arizona with a walk-off sac-fly to score the winning run. They now advance to take on No. 5 Oklahoma State at 9:30 p.m. Eastern tonight in their second elimination game of the day. Arizona was eliminated from the WCWS with their second loss.
SAC FLY FOR THE WIN! #WCWS x @FSU_Softball pic.twitter.com/pPgSUu4nA8
— NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 5, 2021
Kathryn Sandercock entered the game in the third inning and got the win for the Noles. Cassidy Davis had the game-winning sac-fly.
How to Watch Women’s College World Series 2021
The television provider for the Women’s College World Series is ESPN, which will air the games scattered across their various channels. Because the channels change, it may be difficult to find every game, let alone find a good stream. For this reason, I recommend you check out PremiumTV. A no-contract service that doesn’t need a VPN either, PremiumTV offers a la carte access to sports and entertainment events. For the NCAA Softball series Series live stream, you can watch all of the games in one place for just $19.95
Virginia Tech was able to post a seven-spot with 11 hits off UCLA’s top arm in that Super Regional opener. But the Bruins also committed a season-high five errors in that contest. On the year they do have a .974 fielding percentage, which ranks 24th in the country, but perhaps some pressure could lead to a repeat performance.
2021 Women’s World Series Schedule and Standings
|Game
|Date / Time
|Matchup
|Result
|Game 1
|Thursday, June 3 @ 12 PM EST / 9 AM PST
|James Madison @ Oklahoma
|JMU 4 – OU 3
|Game 2
|Thursday, June 3 @ 2:30 PM EST / 11:30 AM PST
|Georgia @ Oklahoma State
|Georgia 2 – OSU 3
|Game 3
|Thursday, June 3 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|Arizona @ Alabama
|Arizona 1 – Alabama 5
|Game 4
|Thursday, June 3 @ 9:30 PM EST / 6:30 PM PST
|Florida State @ UCLA
|FSU 0 – UCLA 4
|Game 5
|Friday, June 4 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|James Madison vs Oklahoma State
|JMU 2- OSU 1
|Game 6
|Friday, June 4 @ 9:30 PM EST / 6:30 PM PST
|Alabama vs UCLA
|Alabama 6- UCLA 0
|Game 7
|Saturday, June 5 @ 12 PM EST / 9 AM PST
|Oklahoma vs Georgia
|Game 8
|Saturday, June 5 @ 2:30 PM EST / 11:30 AM PST
|Arizona vs Florida State
|Game 9
|Saturday, June 5 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|UCLS vs Oklahoma
|Game 10
|Saturday, June 5 @ 9:30 PM EST / 6:30 PM PST
|game 5 Loser vs Game 8 Winner
|World Series Semi-Final
|Game 11
|Saturday, June 6 @ 1 PM EST / 10 AM PST
|Game 5 winner vs Game 9 Winner
|Game 12
|Saturday, June 6 @ 3:30 PM EST / 12:30 PM PST
|Game 6 Winner vs Game 10 Winner
|Game 13 (if necessary)
|Saturday, June 6@ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|Game 5 winner vs Game 9 Winner
|Game 14 (if necessary)
|Saturday, June 6 @ 9:30 PM EST / 6:30 PM PST
|Game 6 Winner vs Game 10 Winner
|World Series Final
|Finals Game 1
|Monday, June 7 @ 7:30 PM EST / 4:30 PM PST
|SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2
|Finals Game 2
|Tuesday, June 8 @ 7:30 PM EST / 4:30 PM PST
|SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2
|Finals Game 3 (if necessary)
|Wednesday, June 9 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2
The post Women’s Softball College Series 2021: Weekend Schedule, Socre, TV Streaming guide appeared first on Project Spurs.
View the original article on Project Spurs: Women’s Softball College Series 2021: Weekend Schedule, Socre, TV Streaming guide