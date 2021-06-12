The event started Friday, June 11, and runs through Sunday, June 13 in Tarrytown, New York at the Lyndhurst Estate. The event will return to its usual location of Madison Square Garden in New York City in 2022. Watch the Show here .The Agility Contest and the Obedience competition are cute and quite impressive, but the crown jewel of the weekend is the dog show itself.

Judged on health and exemplification of their breed’s attributes, only one companion across all breeds can earn the prestigious title of “Best in Show”.

Event Details

What 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show When Friday, June 11, 2021 – Sunday, June 13, 2021 Where Lyndhurst Estate – Tarrytown, New York Broadcast Fox, FS1, FS2 (USA)

The weekend may make dog-owners wish their pup was a little more disciplined, but Westminster focuses on the further relationship between the human and the dog. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show “celebrates the companionship of dogs, promotes responsible dog ownership, and breed preservation.”

Agility Contest

The 2021 8th Annual Agility Contest on Westminster Weekend will feature 350 dogs from all backgrounds and breeds who have achieved eligibility to complete on a “Masters course”. Per the website, each dog will be timed and judged on how they complete two different obstacle courses, “Standard Agility” and “Jumps and Weaves“.

Filtered down to 50 competitors for the finals, performance is based on jump height, not on the breed. The final 10 dogs from the preliminaries of each size group then advance to the “Championship Round” to take on each other. In the end, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show donates $10,000 to charity in honor of the winner.

How to watch Westminster Dog Show 2021?

Westminster Kennel Club dog show will name best in show at the conclusion of group judging, which airs from 7:30 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. Sunday, June 13 on Fox. The show will also be livestreamed on the Fox Now and Fox Sports apps.

The Westminster Dog Show can be streamed online via the Fox Sports App or with fuboTV, which offers a bundle package $19.99 where you get access each and every events on your pc, mobile, desktop without hassle.

Obedience Contest

Like the Agility Contest, the Master’s Obedience Championship features a large field of dogs at 250. The dogs compete first by performing a six-minute routine. They are then tested in standard actions like dropping things on command, retrieval, and scent discrimination. Upon conclusion of all participants, the Kennel Club will make a $5,000 donation in honor of the winner to an AKC club of their choice. The 2020 Master’s Obedience champion was owner Linda Brennan with her golden retriever. She has won the first five years of the contest’s existence.

Watch Westminster Best in Show



Judged by gait, posture, and display of natural breed characteristics, just to name a few categories, many dogs compete for the chance to be “Best in Show”. This year, 209 different breeds and varieties will participate hoping to be recognized with the distinction. Watch the best show here

The dogs at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show don’t just prepare for the one event all year. In fact, to reach this main event, only 2,500 entries are accepted. In order to apply, the dog must first have won an American Kennel Club (AKC) Championship by the application opening deadline.

2021 Westminster Schedule



When What Where Saturday @ 1 PM EST – 4 PM EST Dog Show Breed Judging Fox Sports 2 (USA)

Sportsnet 360/Sportsnet Now (Canada) Saturday @ 5 PM EST – 7 PM EST Masters Agility Championship Finals Fox (USA)

Sportsnet 360/Sportsnet Now (Canada) Saturday @ 7:30 PM EST – 11 PM EST Dog Show Group Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, and Herding) Fox Sports 1 (USA)

Sportsnet 360/Sportsnet Now (Canada) Sunday @ 1:30 PM EST – 4 PM EST Dog Show Judging (select coverage) Fox Sports 1 (USA)

Sportsnet 360/Sportsnet Now (Canada) Sunday @ 7:30 PM EST – 11 PM EST Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier) followed by Best in Show Fox (USA)

Sportsnet 360/Sportsnet Now (Canada)

How Much Money Does Westminster Best in Show Win

In its long history, the Best in Show award at the Westminster Dog Kennel Club Show doesn’t earn a financial prize. Winning the required AKC Championship, however, comes with a $50,000 prize. Prestige, a trophy, and a commemorative dog dish are all that the winner of the Westminster Best in Show receives. Exposure on the media tour, however, is great, and their offspring often fetch a great return on investment.

Westminster Dog Show Coverage on TV

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is typically held in the winter, but due to the pandemic, the 2021 show was pushed back. It is now taking place in June, with the show airing Saturday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Fox Sports 1 and Sunday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

The show also changed locations for 2021, from the usual Madison Square Garden in New York City to the Westchester County estate of Lyndhurst outside the city, and will not be open to the public.

According to the New York Times, the Lyndhurst estate has hosted dozens of dog shows, many of which were run by the Westminster Kennel Club.

“The wide-open outdoor space at this extraordinary venue allows us to hold a dog show safely while following current social distancing guidelines and public health regulations,” said Westminster president Charlton Reynders III in a statement

