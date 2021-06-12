Teams that will be looking for those second and third place sports, this clash will be extremely important for both sides as points will be hard to come by in this group.

Wales had a dream run in the last Euros, making it to the semi-finals before losing to eventual champions Portugal, whereas Switzerland lost in the round of 16 to Poland despite a beautiful bicycle kick from their main man Xherdan Shaqiuri.

What Wales vs. Switzerland When Saturday, June 12 at 8:30 a.m. ET Where Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan TV Broadcast ESPN (USA) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Storylines

Wales

Wales will be looking to rely on the likes of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey. Favorites to finish bottom of their group, a young, inexperienced Welsh side will have three tough games ahead of them, including this one.

Daniel James and Harry Wilson will be in charge of providing a bit of pace and quality down the wings, and look for Bale to play striker during this tournament.

Switzerland

A team with a strong foundation that has been playing together for a handful of tournaments, the Swiss will hope to prove that they have the resources to make a run in this competition.

Players like Shaqiuri and Granit Xhaka will have to show up big time if they want to make it out of the group, and a win here would serve as a great opportunity for that.

Another player to watch is Kevin Mbabu from Wolfsburg, who has a blistering pace and is a solid defensive fullback.

Prediction

It will either be a Gareth Bale masterclass or a Swiss storm of goals, so I will go for a 3-1 Swiss win.

Goal scorers – Wales – Harry Wilson, Switzerland – Shaqiuri (2) Embolo.

How to watch Euro 2020 Group A Games

ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC will carry the games in the US, and ESPN will also stream on their ESPN+ subscription service. But if you do not want to go through the trouble of finding schedules and keeping track of all games, we recommend PremiumTV for crystal-clear HD streams without the need for a VPN. Where you will get access full tournament coverage only for $29.99.

