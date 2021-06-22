The Mississippi State baseball team is scheduled to face the Virginia Cavaliers at the 2021 College World Series on Tuesday, June 22. Bracket 2 at the 2021 NCAA College World Series had some shocking losses, with both No.2 Texas and No.3 Tennessee now facing elimination in a head-to-head game on Tuesday, June 22. After that game, the teams responsible for putting them there, No. 7 Mississippi State and unranked Virginia respectively, will face each other in the evening.

What CWS 2021: Mississippi State vs Virginia Game 8 When Tuesday, June 22, 2021 @ 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST Where TD Ameritrade Park – Omaha, Nebraska TV Broadcast ESPN2 Live Stream Click here to watch

Mississippi State baseball News

While Mississippi State hasn’t made things as difficult on themselves as their Tuesday opponent has, they still haven’t had it easy. A one-run victory over Cambell in the Regional was followed by a 9-1 beating by Notre Dame in the second game of the Super Regionals.

They responded to win that round and now prepare for Virginia after getting by Texas 2-1 in a tight one. The Longhorns almost mounted a comeback in the bottom of the ninth; the Bulldogs held on tight for the win.

When a scrappy team meets another scrappy team as Mississippi State will against Virginia, the more consistent team should come out on top. With a 46-16 record on the year, the Bulldogs should be that team, though they’re almost a different team away from Dudy Noble Field back in Starkville. Their home turf was the site of 30 of their wins.

UVA baseball

It wasn’t just a win, it was a shutout. Since they reached the postseason, Virginia has been flirting with disaster, first falling to the elimination bracket at the Regionals, then dropping the opener of a first-to-two series at the Super Regionals. Some teams play better under pressure, which could make things interesting now that the Cavaliers are ahead by a victory in the CWS.

The pressure is still on, however, as now Virginia has to play a Mississippi State team that just upset No.2 Texas in a close game. Everyone is interested to see just how much magic the Cavaliers have left in their cap.

Watch Mississippi State vs. UVA baseball on TV, live stream CWS 2021

ESPN is the official broadcast partner of the NCAA College World Series and Women’s College World Series. The network will air the games between ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU. Because the channels change, it may be difficult to find every game, let alone find a good stream.

For this reason, I recommend you check out PremiumTV. A no-contract service that doesn’t need a VPN either, PremiumTV offers a la carte access to sports and entertainment events. For the NCAA College World Series, you can watch all of the games in one place for just $19.99.

Full Schedule of 2021 CWS

Game Date / Time Matchup Result Game 1 Saturday, June 19 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Stanford vs NC State NC State 10 – Standford 4 Game 2 Saturday, June 19 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Vanderbilt vs Arizona Vanderbilt 7 – Arizona 6 Game 3 Sunday, June 20 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Tennessee vs Virginia Virginia 6 – Tennessee 0 Game 4 Sunday, June 20 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Texas vs Mississippi State Mississippi State 2 – Texas 1 Game 5 Monday, June 21 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Stanford vs Arizona Stanford 14 – Arizona 5 Game 6 Monday, June 21 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST NC State vs Vanderbilt NC State 1 – Vanderbilt 0 Game 7 Tuesday, June 22 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Tennessee vs Texas TBD Game 8 Tuesday, June 22 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Virginia vs Mississippi State TBD Game 9 Wednesday, June 23 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Bracket 1 Remaining Teams TBD Game 10 Thursday, June 24 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Bracket 2 Remaining Teams TBD World Series Semi-Final Game 11 Friday June 25 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Bracket 1 Remaining Teams TBD Game 12 Friday June 25 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Bracket 2 Remaining Teams TBD Game 13 (if necessary) Saturday, June 26 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Bracket 1 Remaining Teams TBD Game 14 (if necessary) Saturday, June 26 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Bracket 2 Remaining Teams TBD World Series Final Finals Game 1 Monday, June 28 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 TBD Finals Game 2 Tuesday, June 29 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 TBD Finals Game 3 (if necessary) Wednesday, June 30 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 TBD

