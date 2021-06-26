On Saturday night boxing fans are being treated to a double feature of top-tier talent in the sport’s lightweight division. While the undefeated pair of Mario Barrios and Gervonta Davis take the ring on Showtime, Top Rank Boxing presents Masayoshi Nakatani vs Vasyl Lomachenko.

What Top Rank Boxing fight Where Virgin Hotels Las Vegas When Saturday, June 26 (8 PM Approx) TV Channel ESPN+ (US) Live Stream Watch Live Online From Anywhere

Nakatani (19-1, 13 KO) is the current WBO Inter-Continental Light titleholder, a position he claimed in his last match in December, marking his fifth consecutive win by TKO, a strong rebound from losing by decision in his previous bout. Lomachenko (14-2, 10 KO) enters the ring for the first time since losing the WBO, WBA, and IBA World Light Titles by unanimous decision last October to Teofimo Lopez.

How to watch Lomachenko vs Nakatani Fight in the U.S



ESPN is the broadcast partner for this match, which is only available via streaming on ESPN+ or the ESPN App (requires ESPN TV subscription). Check ontime contractless PPV event pass offer in FightPass.online. This bout is not a pay-per-view event. ESPN+ is available for $5.99 per month, or as part of the larger Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu. The Disney Bundle is $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

Watch Outside of the United States

Canada

In Canada, RDS and TSN2 will carry the boxing match between Nakatani and Lomachenko.

Watch in the U.K.

Sky Sports and Sky Sports Main Event will have the match in the United Kingdom.

How to Stream the Fight From Anywhere in the World

If you’re away from home or in another country, streaming the fight can be difficult. FightPass is a great option to check out, and it doesn’t require a VPN, plus there is no contract or subscription. Fightpass is a high-quality stream that can be viewed on any Internet-enabled device. They are offering Nakatani vs Lomachenko Fight in a exclusive rate.

Full Fight Card

Lightweight Bout (12 rounds)

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Masayoshi Nakatani

Middleweight Bout (10 rounds)

Rob Brant vs. Janibek Alimkhanuly

Welterweight Bout (8-10 rounds)

Giovani Santillan vs. Cecil McCalla

Bantamweight Bout (6 rounds)

Robert Rodriguez vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra

Bantamweight Bout (4 rounds)

Floyd Diaz vs. Jaime Jasso

Heavyweight Bout (4 rounds)

Guido Vianello vs. Marlon Williams

Junior Featherweight Bout (4 rounds)

Subaru Murata vs. Keven Monroy

Lightweight Bout (4 rounds)

DeMichael Harris vs. Jonatan Hernan Godoy

Who is Vasyl Lomachenko

A southpaw fighter out of Ukraine, Lomachenko has been in constant title contention throughout his 16-fight career. In his professional debut in 2013, he claimed the WBO International Feather Title. Lomachenko then missed out on the WBO World Feather Title by split decision in his second match. From there, the now 33-year-old claimed the WBO World Feather Title in his third match, adding the WBO World Super Feather Title, WBA Super World Light Title, and WBC World Light Title over the next six years.

His 2020 loss to Lopez ended his streak of 13 consecutive victories inside the ring, taking away his lightweight belts. Now he begins his climb back to the top, starting with Nakatani on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Who is Masayoshi Nakatani

At 32 years old, Nakatani has been boxing professionally since 2011. He’s held the OPBF Light Title since 2014, recording 11 successful defenses. He claimed his first major title in December when he picked up the then-vacant WBO Inter-Continental Light Title. A win over an opponent like Lomachenko will likely lend legitimacy to his resume.

There’s a chance that Nakatani would’ve gotten to face Lomachenko last year for a chance at the Ukranian’s titles if it wasn’t for a 2019 loss to Teofimo Lopez. The only loss of Nakatani’s career, Lopez, of course, went on to claim Lomachenko’s belts last fall. Now Lopez is scheduled to defend them this August. Nakatani can position himself to be the next in line for the hardware with a strong showing on Saturday. He’ll enjoy a four-inch height advantage as well as a six-inch reach advantage over Lomachenko.

The post Vasyl Lomachenko vs Masayoshi Nakatani: Live Stream, Preview, Fighter Profile, How to Watch Top Rank PPV appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Vasyl Lomachenko vs Masayoshi Nakatani: Live Stream, Preview, Fighter Profile, How to Watch Top Rank PPV