The semi-finals of any competition are almost the toughest round to lose because the teams got so close to making it to the final game(s). Unlike the two teams that advance, the losers start or continue their streak of missing out on the grand stage. This will be the heartbreak for two teams this weekend at the 2021 NCAA College World Series, and they may be eliminated as early as Friday night.

Vanderbilt vs NC State game details:

What Vanderbilt vs NC State Semi-Final When Friday, June 25, 2021 @ 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST Where TD Ameritrade Park – Omaha, Nebraska TV Broadcast ESPN2 Live Stream WATCH FROM ANYWHERE

Reaching the Final Four are No.2 Texas, No.4 Vanderbilt, No.7 Mississippi State, and the team better on the road than at home, unranked N.C. State. The Commodores and the Wolfpack are up first on Friday afternoon, and it’s win or go home for Vanderbilt, who lost 1-0 in their last meeting with N.C. State on June 21. The action starts at 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. Click here to watch CWS Semifinal 2021.

Vanderbilt Commodores Baseball



Since that last game with N.C. State, the Commodores completed the most dramatic finish of the 2021 CWS, a two-out, bottom-of-the-ninth rally to defeat Stanford on Wednesday night. It’s hard for a game to get any better than that, but it does. Stanford’s Brendan Beck, in a closing role, literally threw the game away when, with the score tied and a runner on third, he sent a wild pitch over his catcher’s head, allowing Spencer Jones to score, ending the game.

It’s hard to call Jones anything but the hero of the night. Subbed in as a pinch-hitter with the game on the line, down one run with two outs and a runner on first base, it was his single, along with Lady Luck that kept the inning alive and made the tying run possible. Quality baserunning then got him to third base on the next hit, and then his alertness shined on the winning play.

The game against Stanford was much different than Vanderbilt’s loss against N.C. State. In that one, the Commodores could hardly buy a baserunner; they recorded just two hits, and neither of which came after they’d fallen behind. With new life breathed into the team after coming back from the brink of elimination, Vanderbilt is hoping it’s enough to propel them to two more wins to reach the final.

Where to watch Live NC State vs Vanderbilt College World Series Game 10?



ESPN is the official broadcast partner of the NCAA College World Series and Women’s College World Series. The network will air the games between ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU.

Because the channels change, it may be difficult to find every game, let alone find a good stream. For this reason, I recommend you check out PremiumTV. A no-contract service that doesn’t need a VPN either, PremiumTV offers a la carte access to sports and entertainment events. For the NCAA College World Series, you can watch all of the games in one place for just $19.99.

NC State Wolfpack Baseball



Friday will mark four days since the Wolfpack last played, the longest layoff of anyone else in the tournament. Breaks like this are nothing new, there are stretches of days off between the Regionals, Super Regionals, and CWS. Having to sit around and watch other teams build momentum as they fought for survival in the tournament, however, it can be difficult to mentally stay game-ready. For the Wolfpack, they only have to look at their own momentum to re-center.

After finishing the regular season barely above .500 at home, but with an impressive 19-4 record on the road, N.C. State is anything but predictable. Their recent streak, on the other hand, suggests that they should be one of the most feared teams remaining. They hardly broke a sweat while cruising through the Ruston Regional, and the Wolfpack have been on the prowl since their 21-2 loss to No.1 Arkansas in the first game of the Fayetteville Super Regional.

N.C. State has won four straight games, two against the Razorbacks, and one each against No.4 Vanderbilt and No.9 Stanford; the team is now just one win away from reaching the program’s first World Series. The last remaining “Cinderella” in the CWS, it’s hard for even the passing sports fan to not pull for N.C. State to make it to the ball.

2021 CWS Score and Schedule

Game Date / Time Matchup Result Game 1 Saturday, June 19 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Stanford vs NC State NC State 10 – Standford 4 Game 2 Saturday, June 19 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Vanderbilt vs Arizona Vanderbilt 7 – Arizona 6 Game 3 Sunday, June 20 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Tennessee vs Virginia Virginia 6 – Tennessee 0 Game 4 Sunday, June 20 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Texas vs Mississippi State Mississippi State 2 – Texas 1 Game 5 Monday, June 21 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Stanford vs Arizona Stanford 14 – Arizona 5 Game 6 Monday, June 21 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST NC State vs Vanderbilt NC State 1 – Vanderbilt 0 Game 7 Tuesday, June 22 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Tennessee vs Texas Texas 8 – Tennessee 4 Game 8 Tuesday, June 22 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Virginia vs Mississippi State Mississippi State 6 – Virginia 5 Game 9 Wednesday, June 23 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Vanderbilt vs Stanford Vanderbilt 6 – Stanford 5 Game 10 Thursday, June 24 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Virginia vs Texas Texas 6 – Virginia 2 World Series Semi-Final Game 11 Friday June 25 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST NC State vs Vanderbilt TBD Game 12 Friday June 25 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Mississippi State vs Texas TBD Game 13 (if necessary) Saturday, June 26 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Bracket 1 Remaining Teams TBD Game 14 (if necessary) Saturday, June 26 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Bracket 2 Remaining Teams TBD World Series Final Finals Game 1 Monday, June 28 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 TBD Finals Game 2 Tuesday, June 29 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 TBD Finals Game 3 (if necessary) Wednesday, June 30 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 TBD

