It’s been a roller coaster ride to say the least at the 2021 NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, and it’s really just getting started. On Monday night, the final series begins between No.4 Vanderbilt and No.7 Mississippi State to determine who will take home the title. The two teams played a three-game series back in late April, in which Vanderbilt won 2-1, taking the first and third games.

What Vanderbilt vs Mississippi State Live Stream: College World Series Game 1 When Monday, June 28, 2021 @ 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST Where TD Ameritrade Park – Omaha, Nebraska TV Broadcast ESPN2 Live Stream WATCH FROM ANYWHERE

For the Commodores they’re looking to repeat as champions after winning the last tournament in 2019 over Michigan for the school’s second title in the last decade. On the other hand, the Bulldogs are seeking the program’s first baseball title in just their second appearance at the final stage. They came up short in 2013, getting shutout in the finale, 8-0.

The Commodores were the first to punch their ticket to the final series, though it surely feels different than their run in 2019. Unlike that year, they didn’t have to win their final game to earn their shot, as the NCAA stepped in and eliminated their opponent for rules violations.

This is not to take anything away from Vanderbilt, they are just the victim and the beneficiary of a rare situation. The team has won every game they’ve needed to this point, and they followed the rules; nobody should dare try to put an asterisk on what this team has accomplished.

In their most recent game, a 3-1 over N.C. State, the Commodores were in a must-win situation, and they got the job done on the mound and at the plate. After a few scoreless innings, Vanderbilt got things going in the top of the fourth inning with some solid hitting and a fortunate wild pitch by the Wildcats’ Garrett Payne. They scored two runs that inning, which would be enough to get the win. Vanderbilt picked up another run in the sixth inning as well, their third on just six hits.

Junior right-hander Kumar Rocker got the start for Vanderbilt and had a strong performance, striking out 11 while allowing just five hits across six innings of work. The only run he gave up was in the fifth inning when a pop fly allowed a runner to score from third with two outs. Vanderbilt’s bullpen did their part to secure the win, while the offense struggled to score the rest of the game.

ESPN is the official broadcast partner of the NCAA College World Series and Women’s College World Series. The network will air the games respectively on ESPN, ESPN2 in the U.S.

Because the channels change, it may be difficult to find every game, let alone find a good stream. For this reason, I recommend you check out PremiumTV. A no-contract service that doesn’t need a VPN either, PremiumTV offers a la carte access to sports and entertainment events. For the College World Series Finals, you can watch all of games between Vanderbilt vs Mississippi State Live Stream, Game 1, 2 and 3 (if necessary) in one place for just $19.99.

The Bulldogs have played in some close games this postseason, going back to their Regional Final win over Campbell, and coming full circle to the College World Series. In the playoffs, Mississippi won three of their four games by just one run, but they hadn’t walked one off yet. Then came Saturday.

In a winner-take-all game against No.2 Texas, Mississippi State found themselves down 2-0 in just the second inning after the Longhorn’s Cam Williams took a 0-2 pitch from Will Bednar deep to right field with a two-run home run. The Bulldogs trailed for six and a half innings until they a Tanner double scored James from third base to tie the game at 3-3. The score stayed locked entering the final inning.

The top of the ninth got hairy for the Bulldogs as the Longhorns got a base-runner to third with two outs. Relief-pitcher Landon Sims got Texas’ Douglas Hodo III to fly-out to right field, ending the Longhorns’ charge. With one out in the bottom of the ninth, some fantastic base-running by pinch-runner Brayland Skinner saw him turn a hit-by-pitch call into the winning run.

After Skinner stole second with pinch-hitter Tanner Leggett at the plate, Leggett did his job, sending a 1-1 pitch into left-center field. Skinner scored from second on the play, sending Mississippi State to the 2021 College World Series on a 4-3 win.

Both Vanderbilt and Mississippi State have won some impressive games to reach this stage of the season, now playing for a title. The Bulldogs will enter the series coming in hot off of an emotional victory; the Commodores had a lackluster finish to their semi-final contest. While they’re certainly a good team, Vanderbilt will feel the pressure to make a statement that they would’ve beat N.C. State anyway, and they’ll take it out against Mississippi State. They’re rested and ready, so look for the Commodores to take the series lead 1-0.

Game Date / Time Matchup Result Game 1 Saturday, June 19 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Stanford vs NC State NC State 10 – Standford 4 Game 2 Saturday, June 19 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Vanderbilt vs Arizona Vanderbilt 7 – Arizona 6 Game 3 Sunday, June 20 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Tennessee vs Virginia Virginia 6 – Tennessee 0 Game 4 Sunday, June 20 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Texas vs Mississippi State Mississippi State 2 – Texas 1 Game 5 Monday, June 21 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Stanford vs Arizona Stanford 14 – Arizona 5 Game 6 Monday, June 21 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST NC State vs Vanderbilt NC State 1 – Vanderbilt 0 Game 7 Tuesday, June 22 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Tennessee vs Texas Texas 8 – Tennessee 4 Game 8 Tuesday, June 22 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Virginia vs Mississippi State Mississippi State 6 – Virginia 5 Game 9 Wednesday, June 23 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Vanderbilt vs Stanford Vanderbilt 6 – Stanford 5 Game 10 Thursday, June 24 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Virginia vs Texas Texas 6 – Virginia 2 World Series Semi-Final Game 11 Friday June 25 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST NC State vs Vanderbilt Vanderbilt 3 – N.C. State 1 Game 12 Friday June 25 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Mississippi State vs Texas Texas 8 – Mississippi State 5 Game 13 (if necessary) Saturday, June 26 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST NC State vs Vanderbilt VANDERBILT NO-CONTEST Game 14 (if necessary) Saturday, June 26 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Mississippi State vs Texas Mississippi State 4 – Texas 3 World Series Final Finals Game 1 Monday, June 28 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Vanderbilt vs Mississippi State TBD Finals Game 2 Tuesday, June 29 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Vanderbilt vs SF Winner 2 TBD Finals Game 3 (if necessary) Wednesday, June 30 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Vanderbilt vs SF Winner 2 TBD

