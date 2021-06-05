For the second time in as many Olympic Games, the United States Women’s Gymnastics team will enter as defending champions. Before that team is decided, along with the men’s representatives, the prospective athletes must first qualify for the U.S. team trials.

What 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships When Thursday, June 3 – Sunday, June 6, 2021 Where Fort Worth, TX Venue Dickies Arena TV Broadcast NBC Sports Network Live Stream PremiumTV ( June 3-6)

That process gets started this Thursday, June 3, in Fort Worth, Texas at the 2021 US Championships. This is the second consecutive time that the event will be hosted in Fort Worth, Texas; the delayed 2020 U.S. Championships that took place last October were also hosted in the city. Dickies Arena will once again serve as the venue.

Across four days, men and women hailing from 29 states will compete for the U.S. National Championship, as well as an opportunity to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials. There will be some familiar faces of course. Both Simone Biles and Sam Mikulak are looking for their third consecutive titles in the women’s and men’s divisions respectively. It would be the seventh overall U.S. Championship national title for them both as well.

Fresh Faces On The Horizon

While Biles will be a fan-favorite in her home state of Texas, and seemingly a lock for the Olympic Trials later this month, plenty of eyes will be on the rest of the field as well. Among those registered to compete this weekend, only Laurie Hernandez returns from the country’s previous gold medal teams. On the men’s side, Mikulak is the only returning member from the 2016 team in Rio de Janeiro.

The NBC Sports Network is the broadcast carrier for the U.S. National Championships 2021 live stream from Fort Worth, Texas. If you are on the go or abroad, it can be extremely difficult to find a way to watch the action. I recommend you check out PremiumTV. With no contract or even VPN needed, PremiumTV is a great place to go for sports and entertainment events where you can purchase just the program you want, perfect for international soccer, and domestic events like the gymnastics championship. This weekend they have an event pass for the championships for just $19.99, with coverage for all four days from Texas.

Day Time (ET) TV Network Competition Thursday 8 p.m. Olympic Channel Men Day 1 10:30 p.m.-1 a.m.* NBCSN Men Day 1 Friday 8-10 p.m. NBCSN Women Day 1 Saturday 8-10:30 p.m. NBCSN Men Day 2 Sunday 2-3 p.m.* NBC Men Day 2 7-9 p.m. NBC Women Day 2

Gymnastics is a sport that favors the young, which makes the success that Biles and Mikulak have achieved truly remarkable. That said, the sport of gymnastics could really benefit from a real challenger on both the men’s and women’s side to make the event, and the Olympics, more interesting.

Who those individuals may be is anybody’s guess. One thing’s for sure, with all eyes on two of the nation’s greatest, the spotlight is there for the taking. Single-day tickets for the event start at $89. Action starts at 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST with the men’s juniors, with the men’s seniors in the evening, and will resume on Saturday at the same time. The women’s competition is scheduled for Friday and Sunday, starting with the juniors at 2 PM EST and 1 PM EST respectively. Women’s seniors, including Biles, will follow.

Men Day 2: USA Gymnastics Championships athletes:

Men’s Athletes list:

Allan Bower, Chandler, Ariz., University of Oklahoma, senior

Brandon Briones, Gilbert, Ariz., Stanford University, senior

Donothan Bailey, Lake Forest, Calif., U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, senior

Jeremy Bischoff, Canyon County, Calif., Stanford University, senior

Adrian De Los Angeles, Long Beach, Calif., U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, senior

Ryan McVay, Roseville, Calif., U.S. Naval Academy, senior

Sam Mikulak, Newport Coast, Calif., U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, senior

Timothy Wang, Riverside, Calif., USAF Academy, senior

Taylor Burkhart, Morrison, Colo., 5280 Gymnastics, senior

Yul Moldauer, Arvada, Colo., 5280 Gymnastics, senior

Brandon Wynn, Golden, Colo., Ohio State, senior

Crew Bold, Delray Beach, Fla., University of Minnesota, senior

Alex Diab, Glen Ellyn, Ill., University of Illinois, senior

Michael Paradise, Bartlett, Ill., University of Illinois, senior

Alec Yoder, Indianapolis, Ind., Ohio State, senior

Khoi Young, Bowie, Md., Sportsplex Gymnastics, senior

Ian Lasic-Ellis, Dover, Mass., Massachusetts Elite Gymnastics Academy, senior

Stephen Nedoroscik, Worcester, Mass., Penn State University, senior

Michael Moran, Minneapolis, Minn., University of Minnesota, senior

Shane Wiskus, Spring Park, Minn., U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, senior

Mike Fletcher, Nashua, N.H., University of Illinois, senior

Akash Modi, Morganville, N.J., Stanford University, senior

Eddie Penev, Penfield, N.Y., U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, senior

Trevor Howard, Columbus, Ohio, Ohio State, senior

Gage Dyer, Yukon, Okla., University of Oklahoma, senior

Genki Suzuki, North Wales, Pa., University of Oklahoma, senior

Brody Malone, Belfast, Tenn., Stanford University, senior

Evan Davis, Houston, Texas, University of Iowa, senior

Ian Gunther, Houston, Texas, Stanford University, senior

Colt Walker, Cedar Park, Texas, Stanford University, senior

Matt Wenske, Houston, Texas, University of Oklahoma, senior

Kiwan Watts, Richmond, Va., Arizona State, senior

Nicolas Kuebler, Seattle, Wash., Metropolitan Gymnastics, senior

Robert Neff, Brookfield, Wis., U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, senior

