For the second time in as many Olympic Games, the United States Women’s Gymnastics team will enter as defending champions. Before that team is decided, along with the men’s representatives, the prospective athletes must first qualify for the U.S. team trials.
Event Details
|What
|2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships
|When
|Thursday, June 3 – Sunday, June 6, 2021
|Where
|Fort Worth, TX
|Venue
|Dickies Arena
|TV Broadcast
|NBC Sports Network
|Live Stream
|PremiumTV ( June 3-6)
That process gets started this Thursday, June 3, in Fort Worth, Texas at the 2021 US Championships. This is the second consecutive time that the event will be hosted in Fort Worth, Texas; the delayed 2020 U.S. Championships that took place last October were also hosted in the city. Dickies Arena will once again serve as the venue.
Across four days, men and women hailing from 29 states will compete for the U.S. National Championship, as well as an opportunity to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials. There will be some familiar faces of course. Both Simone Biles and Sam Mikulak are looking for their third consecutive titles in the women’s and men’s divisions respectively. It would be the seventh overall U.S. Championship national title for them both as well.
Fresh Faces On The Horizon
While Biles will be a fan-favorite in her home state of Texas, and seemingly a lock for the Olympic Trials later this month, plenty of eyes will be on the rest of the field as well. Among those registered to compete this weekend, only Laurie Hernandez returns from the country’s previous gold medal teams. On the men’s side, Mikulak is the only returning member from the 2016 team in Rio de Janeiro.
How to watch USA Gymnastics
The NBC Sports Network is the broadcast carrier for the U.S. National Championships 2021 live stream from Fort Worth, Texas. If you are on the go or abroad, it can be extremely difficult to find a way to watch the action. I recommend you check out PremiumTV. With no contract or even VPN needed, PremiumTV is a great place to go for sports and entertainment events where you can purchase just the program you want, perfect for international soccer, and domestic events like the gymnastics championship. This weekend they have an event pass for the championships for just $19.99, with coverage for all four days from Texas.
2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships Broadcast Schedule
|Day
|Time (ET)
|TV Network
|Competition
|Thursday
|8 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Men Day 1
|10:30 p.m.-1 a.m.*
|NBCSN
|Men Day 1
|Friday
|8-10 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Women Day 1
|Saturday
|8-10:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Men Day 2
|Sunday
|2-3 p.m.*
|NBC
|Men Day 2
|7-9 p.m.
|NBC
|Women Day 2
Gymnastics is a sport that favors the young, which makes the success that Biles and Mikulak have achieved truly remarkable. That said, the sport of gymnastics could really benefit from a real challenger on both the men’s and women’s side to make the event, and the Olympics, more interesting.
Who those individuals may be is anybody’s guess. One thing’s for sure, with all eyes on two of the nation’s greatest, the spotlight is there for the taking. Single-day tickets for the event start at $89. Action starts at 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST with the men’s juniors, with the men’s seniors in the evening, and will resume on Saturday at the same time. The women’s competition is scheduled for Friday and Sunday, starting with the juniors at 2 PM EST and 1 PM EST respectively. Women’s seniors, including Biles, will follow.
Day 1: USA Gymnastics Championships athletes:
Men’s Athletes list:
- Allan Bower, Chandler, Ariz., University of Oklahoma, senior
- Brandon Briones, Gilbert, Ariz., Stanford University, senior
- Donothan Bailey, Lake Forest, Calif., U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, senior
- Jeremy Bischoff, Canyon County, Calif., Stanford University, senior
- Adrian De Los Angeles, Long Beach, Calif., U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, senior
- Ryan McVay, Roseville, Calif., U.S. Naval Academy, senior
- Sam Mikulak, Newport Coast, Calif., U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, senior
- Timothy Wang, Riverside, Calif., USAF Academy, senior
- Taylor Burkhart, Morrison, Colo., 5280 Gymnastics, senior
- Yul Moldauer, Arvada, Colo., 5280 Gymnastics, senior
- Brandon Wynn, Golden, Colo., Ohio State, senior
- Crew Bold, Delray Beach, Fla., University of Minnesota, senior
- Alex Diab, Glen Ellyn, Ill., University of Illinois, senior
- Michael Paradise, Bartlett, Ill., University of Illinois, senior
- Alec Yoder, Indianapolis, Ind., Ohio State, senior
- Khoi Young, Bowie, Md., Sportsplex Gymnastics, senior
- Ian Lasic-Ellis, Dover, Mass., Massachusetts Elite Gymnastics Academy, senior
- Stephen Nedoroscik, Worcester, Mass., Penn State University, senior
- Michael Moran, Minneapolis, Minn., University of Minnesota, senior
- Shane Wiskus, Spring Park, Minn., U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, senior
- Mike Fletcher, Nashua, N.H., University of Illinois, senior
- Akash Modi, Morganville, N.J., Stanford University, senior
- Eddie Penev, Penfield, N.Y., U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, senior
- Trevor Howard, Columbus, Ohio, Ohio State, senior
- Gage Dyer, Yukon, Okla., University of Oklahoma, senior
- Genki Suzuki, North Wales, Pa., University of Oklahoma, senior
- Brody Malone, Belfast, Tenn., Stanford University, senior
- Evan Davis, Houston, Texas, University of Iowa, senior
- Ian Gunther, Houston, Texas, Stanford University, senior
- Colt Walker, Cedar Park, Texas, Stanford University, senior
- Matt Wenske, Houston, Texas, University of Oklahoma, senior
- Kiwan Watts, Richmond, Va., Arizona State, senior
- Nicolas Kuebler, Seattle, Wash., Metropolitan Gymnastics, senior
- Robert Neff, Brookfield, Wis., U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, senior
