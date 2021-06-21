Ukraine vs. Austria

Monday, June 21st, 2021, 12 p.m. EST

Last result – UKR – 2-1 win over North Macedonia

AUS – 2-0 loss vs. Netherlands

Ukraine vs. Austria Euro 2020 Preview

This game will have significant implications when it comes to knockout stage qualification. Both teams are currently tied on sports with three points, but Ukraine currently has the upper hand by one more goal scored. Ukraine has been able to score two goals in both matches, and in both matches, the goals were scored by Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk. The Ukrainians will hope to keep the goals flowing as they take on a solid Austrian team that will be looking to redeem themselves after their 2-0 loss to Netherlands. Marko Arnautovic will be returning after his one match suspension, so he will be hoping to add some goals to Austria’s cause.

Prediction – A game with serious impact at stake, it will be a very cagey, yet high-flying 0-0 draw.

Netherlands vs. North Macedonia Euro 2020 Preview

Monday, June 21st, 2021, 12 p.m. EST

Last result – NED – 2-0 win vs. Austria

NMA – 2-1 loss to Ukraine

The Netherlands has already won Group C, and North Macedonia has already been eliminated from knockout stage contention, so this game has very little behind it.

Memphis Depay was able to net in his first goal of the tournament, scoring a well taken penalty against Austria on Matchday two, and will be looking to have a field day against a North Macedonian side who has exceeded expectations and at least put on a fight against larger teams. They should have nothing to hang their heads out, as they gave teams like Austria and Ukraine a run for their money.

Prediction: This game will unfortunately not be close, so it will be a 4-1 win for The Netherlands

Scorers – NED – Depay, Malen, Dumfries, Weghorst. NMA – Pandev.

