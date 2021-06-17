Group C in the Euro 2020 tournament has their second matchday tomorrow morning, with Ukraine facing off against North Macedonia and Austria and Netherlands facing off. Here is all the information you need to know prior to the matches.

Where to stream Euro 2020 Football

Ukraine vs. North Macedonia Details

What Ukraine vs. North Macedonia When Thursday, June 17 at 9:00 a.m. ET Where National Arena – Bucharest, Romania TV Broadcast ESPN (USA) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Last result: UKR – 3-2 loss to Netherlands

NMA – 3-1 Loss to Austria

Storylines

Both sides are fresh off tough losses, but while neither got a point, the two sides did have encouraging performances. Ukraine will feel as if they should have deserved something from the game against The Netherlands as they came back from 2-0 down, including an Andriy Yarmolenko wondergoal that fizzed into the top corner.

The resilience of the Ukrainians against a top team such as the Dutch shows that they could be a tough team if they do qualify for the knockout stage. A win over North Macedonia is certainly required in order to boost their chances of making it to the last 16, and keep an eye out for this squad, as they are an underrated, yet smooth-flowing team.

North Macedonia were on the verge of retrieving a point in their first match of the country’s first-ever major tournament after their talisman Goran Pandev scored an equalizer against Austria on Matchday 1. Austria would go on to score two late goals that would see North Macedonia come empty-handed, but not letting their heads drop.

This performance was encouraging from the newcomers, who do have some decent players. If key assets like Alioski and Elmas can help supply Pandev, North Macedonia could very well get a massive three points against a tough Ukrainian side. This should be a gritty, but entertaining clash.

Prediction

I do believe that North Macedonia do have a chance in this one, but Ukraine will just have that little extra quality, so a 2-1 win for Ukraine will be the result.

Goal Scorers – UKR – Yarmolenko (2) NMA – Elmas

Austria vs. Netherlands Details

What Austria vs. Netherlands When Thursday, June 17 at 3:00 p.m. ET Where Johan Cruijff ArenA – Amsterdam, Netherlands TV Broadcast ESPN (USA) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Last result: Austria – 3-1 win vs. North Macedonia

Netherlands – 3-2 win vs. Ukraine

Storylines

The Austrians will be looking to cause an upset in the battle of the top two teams in Group C. Austria currently lead on goal difference and will be faced with their toughest challenge in the form of an attack heavy Netherlands side. They will however be without their bagsman Marko Arnautovic, who is facing a one-match suspension after racial comments towards North Macedonian players in their last match.

This will be a big loss for the Austrians as Arnautovic came off the bench to score the third goal in the win against North Macedonia, and all hope will be pushed onto the young 6’6 striker Sasa Kalajdzic to bring in a few goals. If Austria can stay solid at the back and the likes of Marcel Sabitzer and David Alaba can supply quality opportunities for Kalajdzic, we could see a major upset in the works.

The Netherlands faced quite a scare when a Denzel Dumfries winner in the 85th minute did just enough to get Oranje the 3-2 win over a scrappy Ukraine side. Questions about the Dutch’s stability at the back without captain Virgil Van Dijk have risen after conceding two goals in a span of ten minutes late on in the match.

This is something to watch against the creative players that Austria has, and it will be interesting to see if the Dutch will have an answer to the attacking talent of the Austrians. On another note, Memphis Depay did not score in the previous match, so he will be looking to have much more of an involvement in this match.

Prediction

This game will go down to the wire and will be end to end. The final will be a 2-1 win for The Netherlands

Goal scorers – AUS – Sabitzer NED – Depay, Weghorst

