What Switzerland vs Turkey When Sunday, June 20, 2021 @ 12 p.m. EST / 9 a.m. PST Last results SWI – 3-0 Loss vs. Italy

TUR – 2-0 Loss vs. Wales

Switzerland vs Turkey Euro 2020 Preview:

The final matchday of UEFA EURO 2020 will be especially important for Group A. Switzerland has struggled to find its rhythm. Aside from a brilliant header from Breel Embolo in the match against Wales, they’ve been lackluster on the attack. Switzerland will be kicking themselves knowing they should have taken the three points against the Welsh in matchday one. They now know the task at hand.

Turkey was looked at as one of the dark horses of the entire competition but has ended up being the biggest flop on the tournament. Not scoring a single goal through two matches, Sunday’s clash is a must-win for Turkey, and the Mediterranean nation will be hoping that players like Yilmaz, Hakan Calhangolu, and Yazici will show up when the country needs them the most.

Prediction: I believe that Switzerland will find its groove and qualify for the knockout stage with a 3-1 win.

Goal Scorers: SWI- Xhaka, Embolo (2) TUR – Under

Italy vs Wales Euro 2020 Preview:

What Italy vs Wales When Sunday, June 20, 2021 @ 12 p.m. EST / 9 a.m. PST Last results ITA – 3-0 win vs. SWI

WAL – 2-0 win vs. TUR

Italy has been utterly dominant against the teams so far in group play, scoring six goals and conceding none. The veteran and youth mix has proven to work well with the brilliant mind of boss Roberto Mancini. Now, Italy will look to stay perfect in the group and keep a clean sheet over a full-firing Welsh side. Look out for Immobile, who has two goals so far, and the midfielder from Sassuolo in Locatelli.

Wales has once again proved to the world that they can hang with the big boys. Impressive results against Switzerland and Turkey have propelled Wales to the second-place spot for now, but a very good Italy squad faces them now. Wales will always fancy their chances against the bigger opposition, so don’t be surprised if Gareth Bale and Co. steal a point at the Stadio Olimpico.

Prediction: The match will be closer than expected, but Italy will remain perfect with a 1-0 win.

Goal Scorers: ITA – Immobile

Where to Stream Euro 2020 Football

