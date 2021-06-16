Group A in the Euro 2020 tournament has their second matchday today, with Turkey facing off against Wales and Italy and Switzerland facing off. Here is all the i formation you need to know prior to today’s matches.
Euro 2020 Details
|What
|UEFA Euro 2020 Tournament
|When
|Friday, June 11 – Wednesday, July 7, 2021
|Where
|Stadiums across Europe
|Who
|24 teams in Group Stage
|TV Broadcast
|ESPN, Univision, TUDN (USA)
|Live Stream
|PremiumTV (Worldwide)
Turkey vs. Wales
Wednesday, June 16th, 2021, 11 A.M. ESPN
Last Result: Turkey – 3-0 loss to Italy
Wales – 1-1 draw to Switzerland
Turkey will be looking to rebound from a crushing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Group A favorites Italy. The Turks were thought by many to be the dark horse of the tournament, and while the first match showed the weaknesses of the side, they still have time to rebound, and this is a perfect opportunity.
Wales were thrilled to have snuck a point away from a very good Switzerland team. A Kieffer Moore header was the difference in a match which really changed the status of Group A. If Wales were to end up sneaking a point here, their chances of making it out of the group would be dramatically increased.
Turkey will hope to create more chances for players such as Yazici and Yilmaz, and be on the lookout for Cengiz Under to start this match. For Wales, goalkeeper Danny Ward will have to step up once again in order for Wales to survive, while players like Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey are hoping to make a greater impact on this match.
Prediction
I think Turkey will dominate this match and will bounce back with a 2-0 win.
Goal scorers – Turkey – Under, Yazici
Italy vs. Switzerland
Tuesday, June 16th, 2021, 2 P.M
Last result: Italy 3-0 win over Turkey
Switzerland 1-1 draw with Wales
Italy shocked everyone and put on a dominating performance against a top team in Turkey. The Group A favorites showed why they were picked to win the group as they completely dominated possession and switched on during the second half. Now, they look to gain a firm grasp on the group with a win over Switzerland.
Switzerland will be kicking themselves knowing they should have won their first match against Wales. They now know they will have to take their chances and rely on players like Shaquri, Xhaka, and Embolo. This will be a much tougher task against the best team in the group.
Prediction
I believe that this will be a tight, cagey affair, but Italy should pull through with a 2-1 win
Goal Scorers – Italy – Bonucci, Immobile Switzerland – Embolo
The post UEFA Euro 2020 Group A Matchday 2 Preview: Turkey vs. Wales, Italy vs. Switzerland appeared first on Project Spurs.
View the original article on Project Spurs: UEFA Euro 2020 Group A Matchday 2 Preview: Turkey vs. Wales, Italy vs. Switzerland