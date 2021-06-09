Even though the English Premier League and several soccer tournaments have come to a close, UEFA has one more “festival of football” for fans one of the world’s most popular sports as the UEFA Euro 2020 Tournament begins on Friday and lasts through next month.

Tournament Details

What UEFA Euro 2020 Tournament When Friday, June 11 – Wednesday, July 7, 2021 Where Stadiums across Europe (See below) Who 24 teams in Group Stage TV Broadcast ESPN, Univision, TUDN (USA) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Venues of UEFA Euro 2020



Rather than having a host for Euro 2020, UEFA decided to share the wealth using some of the best stadiums in Europe. This was already set into action before the COVID-19 pandemic. Germany will host Euro 2024 as the tournament returns to a more traditional format.

Group A: Stadio Olimpico, Rome (Italy) and Olympic Stadium, Baku (Azerbaijan)

Group B: Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg (Russia) and Parken Stadium, Copenhagen (Denmark)

Group C: Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam (Netherlands) and Arena Naționala, Bucharest (Romania)

Group D: Wembley Stadium, London (England) and Hampden Park, Glasgow (Scotland)

Group E: La Cartuja, Seville (Spain) and Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg (Russia)

Group F: Allianz Arena, Munich (Germany) and Ferenc Puskas Stadium, Budapest (Hungary)

Round of 16: Wembley Stadium, London (England), Parken Stadium, Copenhagen (Denmark), Arena Naționala, Bucharest (Romania), Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam (Netherlands), La Cartuja, Seville (Spain), Ferenc Puskas Stadium, Budapest (Hungary), Hampden Park, Glasgow (Scotland)

Quarterfinals: Allianz Arena, Munich (Germany), Olympic Stadium, Baku (Azerbaijan), Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg (Russia), Stadio Olimpico, Rome (Italy)

Semifinals and Euro 2020 Final: Wembley Stadium, London (England)

Tournament Format

The tournament includes 24 teams that have been broken up into six groups of four nations. Six group winners and six runners-up will advance to knockout roiunds.

The four best third-placed teams will also advance to the knockout stages of the competition. In the knockout stage, extra time and penalties will be used if necessary.

There will be a Round of 16, quarterfinal, semifinal, and final to decide the winner of Euro 2020.

EURO 2020 Fixtures and USA TV Schedule



It all begins on Friday in Group A action as Turkey faces Italy in the lone Friday game. The games will air in the United States on ESPN and ABC, and Univision and TUDN will also carry some games.

The “group of death” or Group F, featuring France, Germany, Portugal, and Hungary should provide some interesting matchups. Group F will begin play next Tuesday with Hungary facing off against Portugal and France looking for a big win against Germany.

Friday, June 11

Group A – Turkey vs. Italy, 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, Univision, TUDN)

Saturday, June 12

Group A – Wales vs. Switzerland, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group B – Denmark vs. Finland, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group B – Belgium vs. Russia, 2:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, June 13

Group D – England vs. Croatia, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group C – Austria vs. North Macedonia, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group C – Netherlands vs. Ukraine, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, June 14

Group D – Scotland vs. Czech Republic, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group E – Poland vs. Slovakia, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group E – Spain vs. Sweden, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, June 15

Group F – Hungary vs. Portugal, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group F – France vs. Germany, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN, Univision, TUDN)

Wednesday, June 16

Group B – Finland vs. Russia, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group A – Turkey vs. Wales, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group A – Italy vs. Switzerland, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, June 17

Group C – Ukraine vs. North Macedonia, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group B – Denmark vs. Belgium, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group C – Netherlands vs. Austria, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, June 18

Group E – Sweden vs. Slovakia, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group D – Croatia vs. Czech Republic, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group D – England vs. Scotland, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, June 19

Group F – Hungary vs. France, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group F – Portugal vs. Germany, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN, Univision, TUDN)

Group E – Spain vs. Poland, 2:30 a.m. (ABC)

Sunday, June 20

Group A – Switzerland vs. Turkey, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group A – Italy vs. Wales, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN2)

Monday, June 21

Group C – North Macedonia vs. Netherlands, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group C – Ukraine vs. Austria, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN2)

Group B – Russia vs. Denmark, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Group B – Finland vs. Belgium, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Tuesday, June 22

Group D – Croatia vs. Scotland, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Group D – Czech Republic vs. England, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Wednesday, June 23

Group E – Slovakia vs. Spain, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group E – Sweden vs. Poland, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN2)

Group F – Portugal vs. France, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN, Univision, TUDN)

Group F – Germany vs. Hungary, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, June 26

Round of 16 (Amsterdam) – 2A vs. 2B, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Round of 16 (London) – 1A vs. 2C, 2:30 p.m., London (ABC)

Sunday, June 27

Round of 16 (Budapest) – 1C vs. 3DEF, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Round of 16 (Saville) – 1B vs. 3ADEF, 2:30 p.m. (ABC, Univision, TUDN)

Monday, June 28

Round of 16 (Copenhagen) – 2D vs. 2E, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Round of 16 (Bucharest) – 1F vs. 3ABC, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, June 29

Round of 16 (London) – 1D vs. 2F, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Round of 16 (Glasgow) – 1E vs. 3ABCD, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN, Univision, TUDN)

Friday, July 2

Quarterfinal 1 (St. Petersburg) – 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Quarterfinal 2 (Munich) – 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, July 3

Quarterfinal 3 (Baku) – 11:30 a.m. (ESPN, Univision, TUDN)

Quarterfinal 4 (Rome) – 2:30 p.m. (ABC, Univision, TUDN)

Tuesday, July 6

Semifinal 1 (London) – 2:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+, Univision, TUDN)

Wednesday, July 7

Semifinal 2 (London) – 2:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+, Univision, TUDN)

Sunday, July 11

Euro 2020 Final (London) – 2:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+, Univision, TUDN)

(all times ET; coverage starts about 30 minutes before kickoff; all games also stream on ESPN+; all but six games stream on Prende TV)

How to watch Euro 2020 Tournament

ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC will carry the games in the US, and ESPN will also stream on their ESPN+ subscription service. But if you do not want to go through the trouble of finding schedules and keeping track of all games, we recommend PremiumTV for crystal-clear HD streams without the need for a VPN. Where you will get access full tournament coverage only for $29.99

