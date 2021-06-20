The U.S. Women’s Volleyball Team is looking strong in pursuit of their third consecutive title at the Volleyball National League in Rimini, Italy. The only remaining undefeated team in the men’s or women’s tournament, they’ve absolutely dominated their competition. Having already defeated the other teams with playoff spots, it’s hard to imagine them not winning it all.

Event Details

What Men’s and Women’s 2021 Volleyball Nations League When May 25 – June 27, 2021 Where Rimini, Italy Channel NBC Live Stream PremiumTV

U.S. Women’s Team

Throughout the tournament, the United State’s women have lost just three sets while winning all 12 of their matches. This is already exponentially more impressive than their title run in 201. That year they lost 18 sets on their way to finishing second to China before the playoffs. Of course, the Americans had to beat China on their way to the title game, then defeat Brazil in the final. The U.S. has already taken down Brazil; they will close pool play against China, which may already be eliminated from contention by then.

What’s really impressive is how the Americans have found their wins without having a scorer on the leaderboards in the tournament. It has truly been a team effort in putting on the clinic-like display. The team will close the preliminaries beginning with Poland this Friday, followed by Russia then China over the weekend.

Standings

Ranking Country Wins Losses 1 USA 12 0 2 Brazil 10 2 3 Japan 9 3 4 Turkey 9 3 5 Russia 8 4 6 Netherlands 8 4 7 Dominican Republic 7 5 8 China 7 5 9 Belgium 5 7 10 Serbia 4 8 11 Poland 4 8 12 Germany 4 8 13 Canada 3 9 14 South Korea 3 9 15 Italy 2 10 16 Thailand 1 11

Schedule

Date / Time (EST) Opponent Friday, June 18, 2021 @ 12 PM Poland Saturday, June 19, 2021 @ 7 AM Russia Sunday, June 20, 2021 @ 7 AM China Thursday, June 24, 2021 @ 8 PM Semi-Finals TBD Friday, June 25, 2021 @ 8 PM Third-Place Match or Championship

How to Watch Volleyball Nations League 2021

In the United States, NBC will carry all USA Volleyball games from the VNL in Italy. If you’ve already cut the cord, it can be a bit difficult to watch the matches. Before you create a new email address for another trial of a streaming service or cave and sign a contract, I recommend you check out PremiumTV. With no contracts or VPN required, PremiumTV is a perfect way to watch just the events that you want to without the hassle or waste of other services. For the Volleyball Nations League, they are offering the entire month of action for just $29.99 (Tournament Pass) Team USA all matches



