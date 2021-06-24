It used to be that every four years at the Olympics, Americans across the country would check in on the gymnastics teams; over the last decade, there’s been much more interest in U.S. Gymnastics with the rise of greats like Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles on the women’s team.

What U.S. Men’s and Women’s Gymnastics Olympic Trials When Thursday, June 24 – 27, 2021 Where The Dome at America’s Center – St. Louis, Missouri TV Broadcast NBC Live Stream Click Here to watch online

This weekend, June 24 – 27, televisions from sea to sea will be tuned in to the men and women’s programs as they compete at the U.S. Trials in St. Louis, Missouri for the chance to make the team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Teams will be announced following the second day of both the men’s and women’s teams respectively.

U.S. Gymnastics Trials Format

To make the gymnastics team in the Olympics, one has to be a well-rounded gymnast. In the U.S. Trials, the men and women will compete in multiple events, divided into two groups that rotate among the events.

The women compete in four different disciplines: vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor. The men compete in six disciplines overall: floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars, and high bar. For their performances, the athletes are judged by a panel that score them on a scale of one through 10. Difficulty and execution are the major factors in determining how judges factor their scores. The winning athlete is the one with the higher cumulative score.

TV Schedule

Date / Time (EST/PST) Men’s / Women’s Channel Thursday, June 24

6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. / 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Men’s Day 1 NBCSN Friday, June 25

7:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. / 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Women’s Day 1 Olympic Channel Friday, June 25

8 p.m. – 10 p.m. / 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Women’s Day 1 (pt.2) NBC Saturday, June 26

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. / 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Men’s Day 2 Olympic Channel Saturday, June 26

4 p.m. – 6 p.m. / 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Men’s Day 2 (pt.2) NBC Sunday, June 27

8 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. / 5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Women’s Day 2 Olympic Channel Sunday, June 27

8:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. / 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Women’s Day 2 (pt.2) NBC

How to watch U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials on TV?

NBC is the official broadcast partner of the Olympics in the USA, carrying the U.S. Trials on their broadcast channel as well as their Peacock streaming service.

Access to the Trials on Peacock is stuck behind the paywall of their paid services, and if you’ve already cut the cord on network television, watching this weekend’s gymnastics events can be difficult. For this, I recommend you check out PremiumTV. With no contract or subscription, PremiumTV brings you the sporting and entertainment events from around the world that you want – no VPN required. Right now, PremiumTV is giving access to all four days of the U.S. Gymnastics Trials for $19.99

U.S. Olympics Women’s Trials

On the second and fourth days at the U.S. Olympic Trials, 18 young women will compete to earn one of the four available spots on the team. Any replacement opportunities will also be determined by the standings this weekend.

The U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Team has captured the hearts of the nation with back-to-back gold medals at the 2012 London Games and 2016 Olympics in Rio De Janeiro. The Rio roster featured one of the most decorated squads ever for the Americans, highlighted by Biles, one of the sport’s most dominant champions. Already the winningest gymnast ever in America, she’s coming off of her seventh consecutive U.S. Championship title.

Biles will be the main attraction in St. Louis, the only primary squad member of either gold medal team who is competing for a shot at the Tokyo Games. Almost a shoo-in to earn one of the spots, the team will feature a lot of new faces. 2016 replacement gymnast MyKayla Skinner is one of the strong hopefuls to earn a main spot as well.

Of all of the female athletes competing this weekend, four of them are from Spring, Texas, including Biles, and train at the World Champions Centre. It is the only gym with more than two representatives on the womens’ side in St. Louis. The Arizona Sunrays are represented by Jade Carey and Riley McCusker.

U.S.A. Men’s Gymnastics Trials

Like Biles on the women’s team, Sam Mikulak on the men’s side is the only member with Olympic experience competing in the U.S. Trials this weekend. One of the greatest men in the nation’s history of the sport, Mikulak’s individual U.S. resume is similar to Biles’. A member of the 2012 and 2016 Olympic teams,

Earlier this month, however, Mikulak came up short in his bid for a seventh U.S. Championship, finishing with the bronze medal. Brody Malone took home the gold in Fort Worth, Texas, while Yul Moldauer earned the silver medal. On Thursday and Saturday, all three of them will compete against 17 others for the opportunity to represent the U.S.A. in Tokyo.

Where the women tend to compete while representing their gyms, the men largely represent their colleges and universities. One school with an advantage to be affiliated with the Olympics this year is Stanford University, with five of their athletes competing at the U.S. Trials, including Malone. The University of Oklahoma is close behind with four, followed by the University of Michigan with two. Three Tokyo hopefuls train at the US Olympic & Paralympic Training Centers in Colorado, including Mikulak.

The post U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials: Live Stream, Events Format, TV Schedule and how to watch on TV appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials: Live Stream, Events Format, TV Schedule and how to watch on TV