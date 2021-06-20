While the European nations collide on the soccer pitch at the 2020 European Championship, the top volleyball teams continue their pursuit of the 2021 Volleyball Nations League title. At the VNL, countries in the Western Hemisphere are in on the action, as well as Iran and Australia, though teams from Europe are having the majority of the success.

With just six matches left in the preliminary pool games, Brazil leads the field by one match. Poland, France, and Slovakia are close behind, holding playoff spots.

What Men’s and Women’s 2021 Volleyball Nations League When May 25 – June 27, 2021 Where Rimini, Italy Channel NBC Live Stream PremiumTV

U.S. Men’s Team

At the VNL tournament in 2019, the United States Men’s Team finished the pool play with an 11-6 record. Winning their last four games, they had used a five-game streak earlier in the tournament to rebound from a 1-4 start.

This year, they haven’t found any consistency, rotating wins and losses every other game. Because of this, they find themselves with a 4-5 record, tied in the back-half of the back in tenth place. Things aren’t over for the team by any means; with six games left, they’re going to have to get hot if they hope to advance. Unfortunately, just three of their upcoming opponents are ahead of them in the standings.

In the United States, NBC will carry all USA Volleyball games from the VNL in Italy. If you’ve already cut the cord, it can be a bit difficult to watch the matches. Before you create a new email address for another trial of a streaming service or cave and sign a contract, I recommend you check out PremiumTV. With no contracts or VPN required, PremiumTV is a perfect way to watch just the events that you want to without the hassle or waste of other services. For the Volleyball Nations League, they are offering the entire month of action for just $29.99 (Tournament Pass) Team USA all matches

Wins against France and Slovakia, however, can possibly pull them back to the rest of the pack. Taking the rest of their matches may put them in a position to squeak into the semi-finals. Defalco Torey has been a strong leader of the Americans. Offensively and defensively, he currently ranks among the tournament’s best in points in the two categories.

Ranking Country Wins Losses 1 Brazil 8 2 2 Poland 7 2 3 France 7 2 4 Slovenia 7 2 5 Serbia 7 3 6 Iran 5 4 7 Russia 5 4 8 Japan 5 4 9 Germany 4 5 10 United States 4 5 11 Italy 4 5 12 Argentina 4 5 13 Canada 2 7 14 Bulgaria 2 7 15 Netherlands 1 8 15 Australia 0 9

Date / Time (EST) Opponent Tuesday, June 15, 2021 @ 10:30 AM Italy Wednesday, June 16, 2021 @ 1:30 PM France Thursday, June 17, 2021 @ 12 PM Netherlands Monday, June 21, 2021 @ 12 PM Slovakia Tuesday, June 22, 2021 @ 7 AM Bulgaria Wednesday, June 23, 2021 @ 7 AM Japan Saturday, June 26, 2021 @ 8 PM Semi-Finals TBD Sunday, June 27, 2021 @ 8 PM Third-Place Match or Championship

