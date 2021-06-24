No.7 Mississippi State has secured their spot in the Bracket 2 Semi-Final at the 2021 NCAA College World Series after defeating Virginia 6-5 on Tuesday evening.

What Texas vs Virginia Live Stream: College World Series Game When Thursday, June 24, 2021 @ 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST Where TD Ameritrade Park – Omaha, Nebraska TV Broadcast ESPN2 Live Stream WATCH FROM ANYWHERE

Virginia’s loss dropped them to the Elimination Bracket where they’ll now have to face No.2 Texas in a “win or go home” contest on Thursday, June 24. It will be the first time the teams have played each other this season, and it’s taking place under dramatic circumstances at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. Click here to watch the game no 10: Texas vs Virginia from anywhere.

College World Series 2021: Texas vs Virginia Game Preview



Texas Longhorns Baseball



The NCAA College World Series is no cakewalk, and this year’s Longhorns team learned that lesson last weekend in their tournament opener against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. After cruising through the Regionals and Super Regionals, the nation’s highest-ranked team stumbled with the 2-1 loss.

In their first elimination game against No.3 Tennessee on Tuesday, the Longhorns had a rough start from pitcher Tristan Stevens, an All-Big 12 First Team selection this season. Stevens gave up four runs on six hits in just over three innings of work, striking out just one and walking four. When he left the game with just one out in the top of the fourth inning, he was still responsible for two baserunners, one of whom scored before reliever Tanner Witt could get Texas out of the inning.

While pitching has been a strong point for the Longhorns, it was their bats that saved them from elimination against Tennessee thanks to timely responses. After the Volunteers took a two-run lead in the second inning, Texas responded with three runs of their own off of a full-count home run off the bat of Eric Kennedy. When Tennessee tied the game again in the top of the fourth inning, the Longhorns used three hits in the bottom of the inning to score three runs, taking the lead for good.

Preparing for Virginia next, Texas is going to need to execute at all levels of their game. An inconsistent team, the Cavaliers can be really hot or really cold; the Longhorns just need to play the game the way they have all season.

Where to watch Texas vs Virginia College World Series Game 10?



ESPN is the official broadcast partner of the NCAA College World Series and Women’s College World Series. The network will air the games between ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU.

Because the channels change, it may be difficult to find every game, let alone find a good stream. For this reason, I recommend you check out PremiumTV. A no-contract service that doesn’t need a VPN either, PremiumTV offers a la carte access to sports and entertainment events. For the NCAA College World Series, you can watch all of the games in one place for just $19.99.

Virginia Cavaliers Baseball



The Cavaliers are no strangers to playing from behind in the count this postseason, staving off elimination five times already, going back to the Regionals and Super Regionals. The fact that they’re still playing for a title at this point speaks to their resolve. Still, they have to be wondering how they let their game against Mississippi State get away from them.

Griff McGarry was an interesting start for the Cavaliers, posting a 0-5 record in 10 appearances. Still, the senior right-hander was having a great night through seven innings, pitching a one-walk shutout with eight strikeouts. It all came apart in the eighth inning, however, with one out. Mississippi State’s Kellum Clark sent the first pitch he saw that inning over the fence in right field for a two-run home run, ending McGarry’s night with Virginia still in the lead 2-4.

The lead didn’t last long, as the first two pitchers out of the bullpen each gave up two runs on two hits before the eighth inning was over. Mississippi took a 6-5 lead into the ninth inning after Chris Newell homered for Virginia to cut into the lead, but it wasn’t enough in the end.

Tuesday’s loss to Mississippi State was the Cavaliers’ third blown lead of the postseason, which is a rough statistic to carry into yet another elimination game. Handling Texas is going to be a tough test for Virginia, but they’ve come through in the biggest moments this month. What’s one more?

2021 CWS Score and Schedule

Game Date / Time Matchup Result Game 1 Saturday, June 19 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Stanford vs NC State NC State 10 – Standford 4 Game 2 Saturday, June 19 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Vanderbilt vs Arizona Vanderbilt 7 – Arizona 6 Game 3 Sunday, June 20 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Tennessee vs Virginia Virginia 6 – Tennessee 0 Game 4 Sunday, June 20 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Texas vs Mississippi State Mississippi State 2 – Texas 1 Game 5 Monday, June 21 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Stanford vs Arizona Stanford 14 – Arizona 5 Game 6 Monday, June 21 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST NC State vs Vanderbilt NC State 1 – Vanderbilt 0 Game 7 Tuesday, June 22 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Tennessee vs Texas Texas 8 – Tennessee 4 Game 8 Tuesday, June 22 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Virginia vs Mississippi State Mississippi State 6 – Virginia 5 Game 9 Wednesday, June 23 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Vanderbilt vs Stanford Vanderbilt 6 – Stanford 5 Game 10 Thursday, June 24 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Virginia vs Texas TBD World Series Semi-Final Game 11 Friday June 25 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST NC State vs Vanderbilt TBD Game 12 Friday June 25 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Mississippi State vs Game 10 Winner TBD Game 13 (if necessary) Saturday, June 26 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Bracket 1 Remaining Teams TBD Game 14 (if necessary) Saturday, June 26 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Bracket 2 Remaining Teams TBD World Series Final Finals Game 1 Monday, June 28 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 TBD Finals Game 2 Tuesday, June 29 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 TBD Finals Game 3 (if necessary) Wednesday, June 30 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 TBD

