In the NCAA College World Series, it’s two strikes and you’re out in the double-elimination format, and the No.5 Arizona Wildcats are already headed home. Through three days, the tournament hasn’t been kind to the top-ranked teams. Just ask No.2 Texas and No.3 Tennessee who also lost their opening games. Hold onto your peanuts and Cracker Jacks, because it’s getting wild in Omaha entering Day 4.

What No.2 Texas vs No.3 Tennessee Elimination Game When Tuesday, June 22, 2021 @ 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST Where TD Ameritrade Park – Omaha, Nebraska TV Broadcast ESPNU Live Stream WATCH FROM ANYWHERE

Texas vsTennessee NCAA College World Series Preview

When Texas and Tennessee were paired on the same side of the World Series in Bracket 2, a meeting between the two felt inevitable.

Texas Longhorns:

No.7 Mississippi State’s Will Bednar had a masterful outing against the Longhorns in the teams’ first game of the tournament, winning 2-1. In six full innings, Bednar struck out 15(!!!) of the 21 batters he faced. He gave up just one walk and one hit, allowing no runs. Texas entered the game on a five-game winning streak, out-scoring their Regional and Super Regional opponents 42-12.

There was a late glimpse of a rally for Texas when lead-off batter Mike Antico went deep on a 1-0 count to start the bottom of the ninth inning. It drew even closer when the Longhorns were able to work a runner to third base with another on first and two outs. The push ended, however, with a ground-out by Douglas Hodo III, up 2-0 in the count.

Where to Watch 2021 CWS Live Stream?

ESPN is the official broadcast partner of the NCAA College World Series and Women’s College World Series. The network will air the games between ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU.

Because the channels change, it may be difficult to find every game, let alone find a good stream. For this reason, I recommend you check out PremiumTV. A no-contract service that doesn’t need a VPN either, PremiumTV offers a la carte access to sports and entertainment events. For the NCAA College World Series, you can watch all of the games in one place for just $19.99.

Tennessee Volunteers:

Tennessee had a much worse showing against unranked Virginia, getting shutout 6-0. It was close for a majority of the game until the Vols’ pitcher Chad Dallas started the 7th Inning giving up three hits with just one out. In the game, he was responsible for four of the Cavaliers’ six runs, one of which came after he was pulled. Virginia scored four total runs in the inning, taking full control of what was a 1-0 game.

As rough as Dallas’ outing became, the Tennessee offense failed to show up. They struggled to get through the Virginia defense, combining for 13 total strikeouts and just six hits.

Schedule

Game Date / Time Matchup Result Game 1 Saturday, June 19 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Stanford vs NC State NC State 10 – Standford 4 Game 2 Saturday, June 19 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Vanderbilt vs Arizona Vanderbilt 7 – Arizona 6 Game 3 Sunday, June 20 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Tennessee vs Virginia Virginia 6 – Tennessee 0 Game 4 Sunday, June 20 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Texas vs Mississippi State Mississippi State 2 – Texas 1 Game 5 Monday, June 21 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Stanford vs Arizona Stanford 14 – Arizona 5 Game 6 Monday, June 21 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST NC State vs Vanderbilt NC State 1 – Vanderbilt 0 Game 7 Tuesday, June 22 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Tennessee vs Texas TBD Game 8 Tuesday, June 22 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Virginia vs Mississippi State TBD Game 9 Wednesday, June 23 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Bracket 1 Remaining Teams TBD Game 10 Thursday, June 24 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Bracket 2 Remaining Teams TBD World Series Semi-Final Game 11 Friday June 25 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Bracket 1 Remaining Teams TBD Game 12 Friday June 25 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Bracket 2 Remaining Teams TBD Game 13 (if necessary) Saturday, June 26 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Bracket 1 Remaining Teams TBD Game 14 (if necessary) Saturday, June 26 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Bracket 2 Remaining Teams TBD World Series Final Finals Game 1 Monday, June 28 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 TBD Finals Game 2 Tuesday, June 29 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 TBD Finals Game 3 (if necessary) Wednesday, June 30 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 TBD

The post Texas vs Tennessee Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channels, Where to watch 2021 CWS Game 7 appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Texas vs Tennessee Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channels, Where to watch 2021 CWS Game 7