After a wet and rainy night in Omaha, Nebraska, the Final Four is set for the 2021 NCAA College World Series, even if it took three hours longer than expected. The No.2 Texas Longhorns played well into Friday morning but came out with the victory over unranked Virginia by a score of 6-2.

They now join No.4 Vanderbilt, No.7 Mississippi State, and unranked N.C. State in this weekend’s semi-final round. Because the format for the tournament ahead of the CWS final is double-elimination, Texas and Vanderbilt both need to win two games over Mississippi State and N.C. State respectively.

Having suffered losses to their weekend semi-final opponents already, the Longhorns and Commodores can each be eliminated with just one more loss on Friday or Saturday.

There’s a reason that the Texas Longhorns entered the postseason as the second-ranked team in the nation; in case you hadn’t noticed, they’re pretty good. On Thursday night, they were managed well by Coach David Pierce and got the runs late when they needed them.

One of Coach Pierce’s best moves was deciding to end starting pitcher Pete Hansen’s evening in the sixth inning before the redshirt freshman’s rough fifth inning snow-balled any further. With a runner on third, Cole Quintanilla came in in relief and got the third out to keep the game tied 2-2. He was a saving grace on the mound through the seventh inning as well, keeping things together until the Texas bats woke up in the eighth inning.

In hindsight, Virginia’s decision to pull starter Mike Vasil with the game tied. He had eight strikeouts and had settled in after giving up just two runs across seven innings. Matt Wyatt relieved Vasil and promptly gave up a run in the eighth and ninth inning, as the Longhorns had no problem hitting off of him and Zach Messinger who followed.

Texas will now face Mississippi State for the first time since losing to them in their CWS opener last Saturday. The Bulldogs’ Will Bednar had a stellar performance that night, allowing just one hit and one walk in six scoreless innings while striking out 15 of the 21 batters he faced. The Longhorns attempted to rally late, recording one run in the ninth inning of that game, but came up short. Texas seems to have found their offense since then, scoring 14 runs across their next two games.

Mississippi State Bulldogs Baseball



Mississippi’s State’s clash with the Longhorns looked like it was going to come a day sooner than it has when they were down 0-4 to Virginia entering the eighth inning on Tuesday in the winners’ bracket. A six-run outburst in the eighth, however, changed the script of that game; the Bulldogs held on to win 6-5. Five of Mississippi State’s runs that inning were the product of two home runs.

The Bulldogs’ experience this postseason has been up and down, and quite frankly they’re due to take a hit. Fortunately for them, they can afford one loss. That, however, would put them in a winner-take-all elimination game against the second-ranked team in the country. One thing working to their advantage is the short window with which Texas has to play. A one-day turnaround is something players are surely used to, but there could be lingering effects from the three-hour rain delay that could work toward Mississippi State’s favor.

Mississippi State is pursuing the program’s return to the NCAA College World Series for the first time since 2013 when they lost 8-0 to UCLA. 2021 would be just the second CWS appearance in school history.

Game Date / Time Matchup Result Game 1 Saturday, June 19 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Stanford vs NC State NC State 10 – Standford 4 Game 2 Saturday, June 19 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Vanderbilt vs Arizona Vanderbilt 7 – Arizona 6 Game 3 Sunday, June 20 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Tennessee vs Virginia Virginia 6 – Tennessee 0 Game 4 Sunday, June 20 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Texas vs Mississippi State Mississippi State 2 – Texas 1 Game 5 Monday, June 21 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Stanford vs Arizona Stanford 14 – Arizona 5 Game 6 Monday, June 21 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST NC State vs Vanderbilt NC State 1 – Vanderbilt 0 Game 7 Tuesday, June 22 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Tennessee vs Texas Texas 8 – Tennessee 4 Game 8 Tuesday, June 22 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Virginia vs Mississippi State Mississippi State 6 – Virginia 5 Game 9 Wednesday, June 23 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Vanderbilt vs Stanford Vanderbilt 6 – Stanford 5 Game 10 Thursday, June 24 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Virginia vs Texas Texas 6 – Virginia 2 World Series Semi-Final Game 11 Friday June 25 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST NC State vs Vanderbilt TBD Game 12 Friday June 25 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Mississippi State vs Texas TBD Game 13 (if necessary) Saturday, June 26 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Bracket 1 Remaining Teams TBD Game 14 (if necessary) Saturday, June 26 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Bracket 2 Remaining Teams TBD World Series Final Finals Game 1 Monday, June 28 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 TBD Finals Game 2 Tuesday, June 29 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 TBD Finals Game 3 (if necessary) Wednesday, June 30 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 TBD

