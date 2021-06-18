On Friday morning, Group E action resumes at the 2020 European Championship with Slovakia taking on Sweden. With just two matches left, three points for either team would all but secure a spot in the playoffs, especially for Slovakia; a draw in the match wouldn’t hurt.

Sweden enters Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia after facing the group’s toughest competition, Spain, earlier in the week at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla. Slovakia meanwhile returns to the site of their upset over Poland, which came with a few unexpected highlights.

Sweden vs Slovakia Match Info

What Sweden vs Slovakia When Friday, June 18 at 9 a.m. ET Where Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia TV Broadcast ESPN (USA) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Slovakia: In their first match of the tournament against Poland, Slovakia didn’t need to be the better team; sometimes sports comes down to good fortune, and the Slovaks had it. Between an own-goal by Poland and gaining a player advantage via red card against their opponent as well, conditions for a victory were favorable. Slovakia won 2-1 in regulation.

The own-goal and red card against Poland stand out on the highlights, but the real driving factor was Slovakia’s defense. Throughout the match, they kept Robert Lewandowski in check as he registered just five shots, none of which were on target. Martin Dúbravka had a solid day at goalkeeper, saving three of the four shot attempts he faced.

Dúbravka and the defense will need to bring the same intensity on Friday morning against Sweden. While they may not have registered a shot on target against Spain, Slovakia isn’t to the level of their Spanish groupmates. Sweden will be on the press, bringing with them a defensive unit that held Spain scoreless.

Sweden: The toughest challenge in the Group Stage for Sweden is out of the way, and they got through it rather well. Considering Spain possessed the ball for 85% of the match, that the loaded team didn’t score is a nod to the Swedes. The man of the match for Sweden, of course, was Robin Olsen in goal, recording five saves on five attempts to get the clean sheet.

Olsen will have an easier time ahead of him against Slovakia on Friday, but no opponent should be overlooked. Sweden still has to get their offense going, sporting a unit that scored 17 goals through their 10 qualifying matches. Getting through Spain’s defense is a tough task for most clubs, so improvements should be seen against Slovakia.

While Dúbravka had a good outing against Poland, he allowed 11 goals in eight matches during the qualifiers. This scouting information has likely made its way to the Swedish players, and the message should be clear – Attack, attack, attack. Look for Alexander Isak to be among those pushing the action.

Group B Standings

Standing Team Win Draw Loss Points 1 Slovakia 1 0 0 3 2 Spain 0 1 0 1 2 Sweden 0 1 0 1 4 Poland 0 0 1 0

Prediction

Slovakia should be really appreciative of the three points they were fortunate to get against Poland, as it could play a major factor in the standings. Any momentum they may feel they have, however, will end with their Friday match against Sweden. Hungry for points and motivated after being otherwise dominated by Spain, the Swedes will have renewed purpose. Look for Sweden to take the match 2-0, making things interesting in Group E.

