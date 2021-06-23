The final days of the Group Stage at the 2020 European Championship have shaped up to be quite eventful, and the Group E match between Sweden and Poland will look to deliver on Wednesday. Poland enters the contest with a minus-one-point differential and in last place in the group.

A victory for the Poles could potentially propel them into a tie for first place with the Swedes, where Poland would hold the advantage from getting the win. They could, however, just as easily fall to Sweden and make their early exit from the tournament. The match takes place at Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia.

What Sweden vs Poland When Wednesday, June 23 at 11 a.m. ET Where Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia TV Broadcast ESPN2 (USA) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Storylines

Poland:

After losing to Slovakia thanks to a series of unfortunate events in their tournament opener, Poland hung on to draw with Spain, resulting in their 0-1-1 record. The best part about the match with Spain was that Robert Lewandowski found the goal in the second half, getting him on the board for the tournament. After taking five shots in the first match that were all off target, he was dialed in for Spain, directing his two shots in the match toward the goal and connecting on the one.

After giving up an own-goal against Slovakia, goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny had a decent outing against Spain, blocking four of the five shots on goal. Sweden will present another tough challenge, allowing just five shots on goal so far, will goals surrendered. Lewandowski will need to come through again for Poland if his nation hopes to have a shot at advancing.

Sweden:

Sweden can win by merely not losing. That still may not be enough to advance, however, despite entering the final Group Stage match in the lead. It’s out there, but Spain still has a shot to qualify if they can record a high-scoring victory. If the Spanish lose, then a draw against Poland will get the job done. That would send the Swedes onto the next round for the first time since 2004. Unfortunately for them, however, the Spain match against Slovakia is being played at the same time.

The Swedes will likely be playing to win in order to control their own destiny moving forward. All-time, they are 0-1 against Poland, dating back to the last international competition between the teams in the second round of the 1974 World Cup. Poland won that match 1-0 on their way to a third-place finish behind the Netherlands and champion West Germany. A little payback is due to the Poles from Sweden; what better setting than a chance to send Poland home.

How to watch Euro 2020 Tournament

Prediction

For as crazy as things can get in Group E, the finish won’t be that wild. It will be a great contest between Sweden and Poland, but in the end, the Swedes will prevail 2-1. It was a decent run for Poland, but at least they’ll have solace in knowing that this author didn’t project Spain reaching the Round of 16 either.

Group E Standings

Standing Team Win Draw Loss Points 1 Sweden 1 1 0 4 2 Slovakia 1 0 1 3 3 Spain 0 2 0 2 4 Poland 0 1 1 1

