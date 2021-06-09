Rugby league’s blue-ribbon event is back, promising, as always, to dominate the sporting hearts and minds of rugby league followers the world over. State of Origin returns to its rightful place in the middle of the NRL season after last year’s coronavirus-delayed series took place in November.

What 2021 State of Origin – Game 1 When Wednesday, June 9, 2021 @ 6:10 AM EST / 5:10 AM CST / 3:10 AM PST (8:10 Where Townsville, Queensland Venue Queensland Country Bank Stadium Broadcast US Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Watch From Anywhere

NSW will be desperate to atone for last year’s shock series loss to Queensland’s “worst ever” side. Stacked with talent, the Blues enter the series as firm favourites. But as we all learned yet again in 2020, favouritism matters little in Origin.

Sitting on the eastern coast of Australia are the states of Queensland and New South Wales. Each year, the two states compete in a best-of-three series called the State of Origin.

2021 State Of Origin Schedule

Game Dte Time Venue Location Result Game 1 Wednesday, June 9, 2021 6:10 AM EST / 5:10 AM CST / 3:10 AM PST (8:10 PM AEST/Local) Queensland Country Bank Stadium Townsville, Queensland TBD Game 2 Sunday, June 27, 2021 Suncorp Stadium Brisbaine, Queensland TBD Game 3 Wednesday, July 14, 2021 Stadium Australia Sydney, New South Wales TBD

How to Watch State of Origin Live Stream: NSW vs QLD game 1



A national event of Super Bowl proportions in Australia, the State of Origin series is broadcast globally. On this side of the world, it will air on Fox Sports 2 and Rogers in the United States and Canada respectively.

Access to these channels can be limited, locked behind subscriptions to services like FuboTV or YouTube TV for $64.99 per month. They also are available with services from cable and satellite providers, which can be expensive in their own right, especially for the two months covering the State of Origin.

If you’re interested in watching the series, I recommend you check out PremiumTV. They don’t pay me to share this, but from one sports fan to another; I feel like it’s a service you should know about.

A legal stream with no VPN or contract required, PremiumTV enables you to watch the sporting and entertainment events that you’re interested in without paying for monthly services that roll over if you forget to cancel on time. PremiumTV is giving access to all three games in the State of Origin series for just $19.99.

Origin 1 team lists

Maroons: 5. Valentine Holmes 2. Xavier Coates 3. Kurt Capewell 4. Dane Gagai 18. Kyle Feldt 6. Cameron Munster 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Christian Welch 9. Harry Grant 10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. David Fifita 13. Jai Arrow 14. AJ Brimson 15. Jaydn Su’A 16. Moeaki Fotuaika 17. Joe Ofahengaue 20. Coen Hess 21. Ben Hunt

Blues: 1. James Tedesco 2. Brian To’o 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. Tom Trbojevic 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Damien Cook 10. Jake Trbojevic 11. Cam Murray 12. Tariq Sims 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Jack Wighton 15. Junior Paulo 16. Payne Haas 17. Liam Martin 18. Apisai Koroisau 19. Campbell Graham 20. Keaon Koloamatangi

It’s not called the biggest rivalry in Australian sport for nothing and if we didn’t know before, 2020’s shock result reminded everyone talent counts for little in this arena.

Watch QLD Maroons vs NSW Blues Game Preview

For those keen on records, Queensland have won 22 series and NSW 15. There have been 120 games between these foes, including standalone matches outside of series games, with the Maroons again holding the better record, 64 wins to 54. In the last 14 matches though it’s dead even at 7 wins apiece.

Queensland’s new coach, former Cowboys mentor Paul Green, will know a game 1 win sets his team up beautifully with game 2 also in the Sunshine State, just down the road in Brisbane. He’ll also know these series openers are often tight affairs – the last 3 have been decided by under 10 points.

Both teams have injury and suspension concerns. The star-studded Brad Fittler-coached Blues will field a new-look back row while the Maroons have injury concerns throughout the squad.

Despite the players he’s missing, Fittler will still look at his team list and read the names of a stack of Penrith Panthers players – the team dominating the 2021 NRL season. That and the quest for atonement has us tipping the Blues by 6 points in this match.

