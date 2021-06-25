In Spurscast episode 617, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Benjamin Bornstein discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics:
- Becky Hammon being a head coaching finalist for the Portland Trail Blazers’ head coaching position
- Another Kelly Oubre Jr.- Spurs rumor
- The return of the Salt Lake City Summer League
- Draft Prospects in the 12th and 41st range for the Spurs
Download | Subscribe in Apple Podcasts | Subscribe in Overcast | Support the podcast
The post Spurscast: Update on Lottery Prospects with 12th Pick appeared first on Project Spurs.
View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast: Update on Lottery Prospects with 12th Pick