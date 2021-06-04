In Spurscast episode 614, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Collin Reid discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics:
- The results from the lottery coin toss between the Spurs and Hornets
- Different offseason questions sent from Twitter listeners
