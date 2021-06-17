In Spurscast episode 616, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs founder Michael De Leon discuss the following San Antonio Spurs topics: 

  • Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon being interviewed for head coaching positions
  • Spurs Vice President of Basketball Operations Brent Barry also being interviewed for a head coaching vacancy
  • No Spurs players being selected for the All-Defensive teams
  • Rumor of the Spurs being interested in unrestricted free agent Kelly Oubre Jr.

Download | Subscribe in Apple Podcasts | Subscribe in Overcast | Support the podcast

The post Spurscast: Head Coaching Interviews for Becky Hammon, Spurs Interest in Kelly Oubre Jr. appeared first on Project Spurs.

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast: Head Coaching Interviews for Becky Hammon, Spurs Interest in Kelly Oubre Jr.