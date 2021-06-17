In Spurscast episode 616, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs founder Michael De Leon discuss the following San Antonio Spurs topics:

Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon being interviewed for head coaching positions

Spurs Vice President of Basketball Operations Brent Barry also being interviewed for a head coaching vacancy

No Spurs players being selected for the All-Defensive teams

Rumor of the Spurs being interested in unrestricted free agent Kelly Oubre Jr.

