In Spurscast episode 615, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Benjamin Bornstein discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics: 

  • Quinndary Weatherspoon entering unrestricted free agency in August
  • The rumor regarding the Spurs’ interest in CJ McCollum
  • Free agent shooters and rebounders
  • Draft prospects and what some of the latest mocks say

For more on San Antonio Spurs draft prospects, stay up-to-date with our Draft Prospects Board.

Download | Subscribe in Apple Podcasts | Subscribe in Overcast | Support the podcast

The post Spurscast: Free Agency Update and Latest on Draft Prospects appeared first on Project Spurs.

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast: Free Agency Update and Latest on Draft Prospects