In Spurscast episode 615, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Benjamin Bornstein discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics:
- Quinndary Weatherspoon entering unrestricted free agency in August
- The rumor regarding the Spurs’ interest in CJ McCollum
- Free agent shooters and rebounders
- Draft prospects and what some of the latest mocks say
For more on San Antonio Spurs draft prospects, stay up-to-date with our Draft Prospects Board.
