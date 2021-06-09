In Spurscast episode 615, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Benjamin Bornstein discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics:

Quinndary Weatherspoon entering unrestricted free agency in August

The rumor regarding the Spurs’ interest in CJ McCollum

Free agent shooters and rebounders

Draft prospects and what some of the latest mocks say

