The San Antonio Spurs entered Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery with an 85% chance of landing the 12th pick in the first round and just a 1.7% to 2.4% chance at landing the 1st through 4th overall pick.

Once Tuesday’s lottery concluded, the Spurs finished where the odds had them with the 12th pick in the first round.

The Spurs now have a little more than a month to decide who they’ll draft for the July 29 NBA Draft with the 12th pick in the first round. Some current players currently projected to go 12th on different mock drafts and Project Spurs’ draft board are:

6’9″ Franz Wagner of Michigan

6’9″ Jalen Johnson of Duke

6’6″ Moses Moody of Arkansas

6’11” Kai Jones of Texas

6’5″ James Bouknight of Connecticut

6’7″ Corey Kispert of Gonzaga

On the Spurs’ cap sheet, the 12th pick will have a $3.9 million cap hold until the player signs his contract or unless the Spurs were to trade the pick.

The Spurs will also have the 41st pick in the second round of the draft.

