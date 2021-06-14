Fans of the biggest football clubs in Europe will be tuned in on Monday morning for Spain versus Sweden in Group E at the 2020 European Championships. The reason is simple – a large number of close teams will have players representing Spain, including Manchester City, Manchester United, Barcelona, Chelsea, Real Sociedad, and Liverpool. Sweden will have an uphill battle to start the tournament. The Spanish have the home-field advantage inside the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla in Seville, Spain.

Event Details

What Spain vs Sweden When Monday, June 14 at 3 p.m. ET Where Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla, Seville, Spain. TV Broadcast ESPN (USA) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Storylines

Spain

Expectations for this Spanish team are high. With such a stacked roster, Spain aspires to get back to their winning ways. Two-time champions of the European Championship in 2008 and 2012, the team was eliminated in the Round of 16 in 2016, falling to Italy. If there was a lineup set to do it, it would certainly look like their present one.

In the Qualifiers, 14 different players scored, with seven of them scoring multiple times. Their offensive leader is Alvaro Morata, who was responsible for four himself. A complete offensive player, this season with Juventus in Serie A (Italy), he not only scored 11 goals but notched 10 assists as well.

As strong as they are on offense, they’re deep on defense and anchored by David de Gea in goal. Manchester United’s primary goalkeeper for the last 10 seasons, he’ll aim for a better showing than he did in 2016.

Sweden

In five European Championship appearances, Sweden has made it past the Group State just once. That one time was in 2004 when the squad made it to the quarter-finals before getting shut out 3-0 by the Czech Republic. Of course, this roster wasn’t around then, and nothing can be done about the past. The present, however, looks pretty solid.

The Swedes may be the underdogs entering their tournament-opener against Spain, but they have reason to feel confident. In the Qualifiers in 2019, the two squads played each other twice. In that final one, Sweden fought to a 1-1 draw. Spain had gotten the better of them 3-0 in the first match.

That second game likely still lingers in the memory of the players. They remember Marcus Berg scoring early in the second period to gain a 1-0 lead. They feel the sting when recalling that lead held at the 90-minute mark, only to be reduced when Spain’s Rodrigo scored with just one minute left in regulation at 92’. Sweden has the motivation they need.

Prediction

An upset by Sweden would be fantastic to predict here; it is tempting to go with the heart and call it. Logic rules in the end and the better team will win on Monday, with Spain getting the victory. It will be tough-fought, but just when Sweden thinks they’ll get the draw again, Spain will break their heart and score the difference-maker. The Spanish will win 2-1.

How to watch Euro 2020 Tournament

ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC will carry the games in the US, and ESPN will also stream on their ESPN+ subscription service.

