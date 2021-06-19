The second round of matches prepares to conclude at the 2020 European Championship on Saturday; Spain and Poland of Group E are among the last teams to play their second match. Inside the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla in Seville, Spain, the teams will take the pitch, both looking for a win to keep pace within the group.

It’s a historic contest between Spain and Sweden, who haven’t faced each other in soccer before in an international event.

Spain vs Poland Match Info

What Spain vs Poland When Saturday, June 19 at 3 p.m. ET Where Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla, Seville, Spain. TV Broadcast ESPN (USA) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Where to stream Euro 2020 Football

ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC will carry the games in the US, and ESPN will also stream on their ESPN+ subscription service. But if you do not want to go through the trouble of finding schedules and keeping track of all games, we recommend PremiumTV for crystal-clear HD streams without the need for a VPN. Where you will get access to the full tournament coverage only for $29.99.

Spain vs Poland Euro 2020 Preview

Poland: In their first match, the Polish were held in check by Slovakia offensively, and on defense, it was not a good day. Of course, that’s pretty obvious when a team loses, but recording an own-goal and generally looking out of place, goes beyond just a loss.

The projection on this site called for an active day from Robert Lewandowski. In a sense, he did, registering five shots, though none on target. Despite possessing the ball for the majority of the match, the Poles couldn’t do much with it. They mustered just one goal at the start to the second half thanks to Karol Littney when he tied up the score. Not 20 minutes later, however, Grzegorz Krychowiak picked up a red card. Slovakia quickly scored the go-ahead point in just seven minutes.

When on their game, the Poles have the firepower to contend, but the major factor in their next match against Spain on Saturday will be the defense. Sure, Sweden forced Spain to a draw in their match, but Poland isn’t Sweden. As unfortunate as it is, forcing a draw is the goal for Poland as they hope to keep their Round of 16 hopes alive.

Spain: Spain was largely the Spain we expected in their first match against Sweden, with the exception of not scoring any goals. At the Euro Qualifiers, the Spanish scored 27 goals in just 10 matches, with three different players recording four goals. Finding the net will be a priority if they look to make noise at the 2020 European Championship.

Defensively Spain was stellar against the Swedes, dominating possession (86%) and allowing just one shot on target. They even nearly recorded 1,000 successful passes while Sweden registered just 162. How those stats didn’t result in a single goal is dumbfounding. Still, it’s a testament to the performance from Sweden’s Robin Olsen.

Sweden and Slovakia both have three points in the standings in Group E. Overall, Spain is one of just 10 teams to have not picked up a victory yet; Spain is barely in a position to claim a playoff spot, trailing 14 other teams with just 16 spots available. The Spanish may dominate the clock against Poland too, but they need to score themselves. If they don’t, they could quickly find themselves on the outside looking in on the playoffs.

Group E Standings



Standing Team Win Draw Loss Points 1 Sweden 1 1 0 4 2 Slovakia 1 0 1 3 3 Spain 0 1 0 1 4 Poland 0 0 1 0

Prediction

Spain needs three points and they’ll get three points. Look for the offense to open up and score a couple of times and control the clock. With just one match to go before the Round of 16 after Saturday, Spain will rise up. This one ends with Spain over Poland 2-0.

The post Spain vs Poland UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, team news, prediction appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spain vs Poland UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, team news, prediction