The Round of 16 is beginning to take shape, with half of the field already determined. Groups E and F conclude their preliminary matches on Wednesday, June 22 ahead of the playoffs this weekend at the 2020 European Championship.

How Group E will shake out is anybody’s guess, with just three points separating first place from last place. Caught in the middle, is a Spanish team that has dominated the ball, but holds just two draws to show for it. They’ll play Poland from the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla in Spain, as they hope for a shot at the next round.

What Spain vs Slovakia When Wednesday, June 23 at 11 a.m. ET Where Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla, Seville, Spain. TV Broadcast ESPN (USA) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Storylines

Spain:

Defense may win championships, as the saying goes, but offense often has a hand in getting teams to that point. Despite owning the time of possession battle in their two matches so far at the 2020 Euros, Spain is in third place in the group. They’ve scored just one point between their two draws and have fewer points (two) than any other third-place team from the other groups.

To have a shot at advancing to the Round of 16 for the fourth consecutive time at the Euros, the team needs to produce a goal or two and get the win over Slovakia on Wednesday. Álvaro Morata is responsible for Spain’s only goal so far, and he’ll be key in helping the team get what they need. Spain is 4-1-1 all-time against the Slovaks and have scored 15(!) goals in the six matches

Slovakia:

Fortune favored Slovakia in their tournament opener against Poland, then seemed to forget them in their follow-up loss to Sweden. Despite taking 10 shots on goal in the match, none of them were on target. Slovakia also registered three yellow cards, one of which set up a penalty kick for the Swedes that was the difference in the end.

Slovakia enters the match second in Group E, and would still have a point advantage along with a win more than Spain if they can force a draw. That would be enough for them to secure their spot in the Round of 16, while likely sending Spain home with an elimination loss on their home pitch.

How to watch Euro 2020 Tournament

ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC will carry the games in the US, and ESPN will also stream on their ESPN+ subscription service. But if you do not want to go through the trouble of finding schedules and keeping track of all games, we recommend PremiumTV for crystal-clear HD streams without the need for a VPN. Where you will get access to the full tournament coverage only for $29.99

Prediction:

Forget previous years, this match will stand against history as Slovakia rises to the occasion to eliminate Spain. It won’t be as big a success as it sounds, as neither team will score. Spain will have to go back to the drawing board to figure out their offensive issues and they’ll have a little more time to do it. This one ends in a 0-0 draw, which is a win for Slovakia.

Group E Standings

Standing Team Win Draw Loss Points 1 Sweden 1 1 0 4 2 Slovakia 1 0 1 3 3 Spain 0 2 0 2 4 Poland 0 1 1 1

The post Slovakia vs Spain UEFA EURO 2020 Preview: where to watch, team news, prediction appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Slovakia vs Spain UEFA EURO 2020 Preview: where to watch, team news, prediction