While Floyd Mayweather Jr. retired from boxing years ago with a 50-0 unblemished record, he has made it clear that he has not retired from entertainment or making money. He’ll be looking to entertain and line his pockets on Sunday night as he takes on famed YouTuber Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition fight.

Fight Details

What Super Exhibition Fight Who Mayweather vs Logan Paul Where Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL When 8 PM ET (Main Fight around 10 PM) Watch Online ShowTime, Fanmio, Sky PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Floyd “Money” Mayweather made his name and his riches in the boxing game by taking all comers and fighting the best fighters on his way to a spotless 50-0 record. He fought all the top names and became a multi-division world champion. However, since his retirement, he’s literally taken on all comers as long as the money is there.

How to Watch Mayweather vs Paul fight



U.S.: Showtime PPV ($49.99)

UK: Sky Sports Box Office

Live Stream (Worldwide): PremiumTV and Fanmio (OTT)

You’ll be able to watch the Mayweather vs. Paul fight and undercard on Showtime pay-per-view for $49.95 in the United States. You can watch Mayweather vs Logan Paul Live stream online from anywhere at PremiumTV and Fanmio.com (Official)

In the United Kingdom, the fight is available on Sky Sports Box Office.

Why is it called a Super Exhibition Fight?



As detailed above, an exhibition boxing match is a match that is not considered a professional boxing match nor does it go on either fighters’ professional record.

The reason this fight is considered an exhibition is because of the huge height and weight disparity between the fighters, and no sanctioning body would approve of a fight, which basically would span across multiple weight divisions. Usually, if two fighters in different divisions want to fight, they agree to a catchweight. In this case, there is no chance Mayweather will balloon up to the weight limit Paul was given of 190 pounds.

There will be no ringside judges to score the fight, and that a winner will not be announced following the fight. While in other exhibition matches, notably the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition, knockouts were not allowed, that is not the case for this fight and a referee also has an option to stop the fight.

The “Super Exhibition” billing is basically hype and marketing language used to sell a fight between two very well-known participants, which is different from most exhibition boxing matches.

Fight Purse

There are no reported figures, but Paul is expected to receive a $250,000 base, plus 10 percent of pay-per-view orders, whereas Mayweather is expected to see a larger base of $10 million and 50 percent of pay-per-view orders.

Mayweather has said he has already made over $30 million for this fight without yet throwing a punch. If pay-per-view figures rise, both men have a chance to make an excellent payday.

Biography and Net Worth

Logan Paul: Logan Paul, who was born April 1, 1995 is mostly known as a YouTube personality with a huge following. He is also the older brother of former Disney actor and fellow YouTuber Jake Paul, who is perhaps better known in boxing circles.

Paul has one amateur boxing match and one professional boxing match on his record, both against yet another YouTuber, KSI, which resulted in a draw and a loss.

Aside from his vlogs, the Ohio native has also worked as an actor in several film, television, and online appearances.

Paul’s net worth is estimated to be around $19 million.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.: Floyd Mayweather Jr. is a name that became synonymous with boxing excellence throughout his career as he became a four-division world champion, starting out and becoming a champion in the super featherweight division and moving all the way to welterweight.

In his professional career, he won fifteen major world titles and always took on the best of the best, even besting Canelo Alvarez at a catchweight. He has also set several records in PPV sales and fight purses.

Mayweather came from a fighting family as his father and uncle Roger were both professional boxers and both served as his trainers. Today, Mayweather is a boxing promoter for Mayweather Promotions and he has an estimated net worth of $450 million.

Fight Preview for the Super Exhibition Match

Mayweather took on UFC superstar Conor McGregor first, and after taking McGregor, a fighter who is used to three and five-round fights, to the deep waters of boxing, he found his rhythm and started connecting before the fight was stopped by referee.

His next fight was an exhibition match was in Japan against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa. He held a size advantage over Nasukawa and made quick work of the young kickboxer.

Now he takes on the YouTube megastar, who will hold a notable size and reach advantage over Floyd. However, despite the differences on paper, Paul has a professional record of 0-1, losing his only fight against fellow YouTuber KSI. This fight might be a little more interesting if Mayweather was fighting Logan’s younger brother, Jake Paul, but he’s scheduled to fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in late August.

But Logan, for his part, seems very confident in his abilities and has made a big guarantee ahead of the fight on Sunday.

“I’m going to knock him out and become the greatest boxer on the planet. Then I’m going to retire and not give Floyd the rematch,” Logan Paul said. “He doesn’t know who he’s getting in the ring with.”

Mayweather hasn’t seemed to take the challenge too seriously, not even participating in a real training camp even though he faces a size disparity in the ring.

“I ain’t gotta use my A-game, my B-game, my C game. I can use my Z game,” Mayweather said during media availability.

Mayweather has already stated that even if the unthinkable happens, his record stays at 50-0. We’ll see if he comes anywhere near tasting defeat on Sunday night.

Last Words

Aside from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Logan Paul main event, the fight card features some notable names, like Badou Jack vs. Dervin Colina, Jarrett Hurd vs. Luis Arias, and former NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell.

Whether you are a boxing purist or don’t mind the entertainment aspect, you can be sure that people will be tuning in to see how deep this scheduled eight-round fight lasts and if aside from his physical advantages, if Logan Paul stands a chance against an aging Mayweather.

