Scotland has played its home international matches at Glasgow’s Hampden Park since 1906. As Scotland opens its Euro 2020 campaign, no home match has had more implications than when the Czech Republic visits the 117-year old ground to open Group D for both teams.

Euro 2020 will be the first major competition for Scotland since the FIFA World Cup 1998. It is only the third European Championship appearance in history for the Tartan Army. A consistent qualifier for Euros, the Czech’s will be looking forward to returning to British soil. Its best performance in a UEFA European Championship came in 1996 when it finished as runners-up in England.

Scotland vs. Czech Republic Match Info

What Scotland vs. Czech Republic When Monday, June 14 at 8:30 a.m. ET Where Hampden Park – Glasgow, Scotland TV Broadcast ESPN, ESPN+ ($) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Scotland vs. Czech Republic Euro 2020 preview



Scotland: Scotland is a very dangerous squad in this group and potentially beyond if results go its way. The country has been in the doldrums of international football without much hope until recently. A patriotic nation awaits its return to the big-time, so expect the Scottish team to respond as it will host two games at Hampden Park. In fact, all Scottish schoolchildren will be watching the match.

Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser has scored twice in 2021 for Scotland, both coming in qualification for FIFA World Cup 2022. In October 2020, Fraser scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League.

Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson is arguably one of the best players in the competition at his position, while Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney brings a massive amount of experience to the fold. Another player to watch is Manchester United’s defensive midfielder Scott McTominay. Scotland’s tempo will be measured as there is not a striker in the squad that has emerged. Southampton’s Che Adams could step into the role.

Czech Republic: It has been a roller coaster for Czech Republic since qualifying for the semifinals of Euro 2004. The Czechs have qualified for every European Championship since its remarkable performance in Euro 1996, but only have one FIFA World Cup appearance in its history since its first qualifying effort in 1998. In Euro 2012, it reached the quarterfinals.

Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick is the leading goalscorer in the squad and will have a massive weight on his shoulders to provide inspiration for the Czech Republic.

West Ham’s Tomas Soucek can provide support in the final third Sevilla goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik will need a huge tournament to keep his team in the conversation.

Prediction

Expect a methodical approach from Scotland. In front of home supporters, it is tough to count them out. SCO 1-0 CZE

