Though it’s the offseason, there were different news stories regarding the San Antonio Spurs Monday. Let’s jump right into them.

Hammon a Finalist for Blazers Head Coaching Vacancy

According to the Athletic, Spurs Assistant Coach Becky Hammon is a finalist for the Portland Trail Blazers’ head coaching vacancy, which is the first time a woman has gone into the final stages of the head coaching search process, per the Athletic.

ESPN.com reported Hammon and Clippers Assistant Coach Chauncey Billups will get a second round of interviews with the Blazers, while Nets Assistant Coach Mike D’Antoni is also still in the mix of candidates.

Hammon has been an assistant coach with the Spurs for the last seven seasons. She’s also reportedly interviewed for the Orlando Magic head coaching position this offseason and she’s had other head coaching interviews in prior offseasons.

Salt Lake City Summer League Returns

The Spurs will be one of four teams to return to the Salt Lake City Summer League this August, when the games take place the August 3, 4, and 6. The Jazz will have two teams representing them, and the Spurs and Grizzlies will be the other two teams.

The Salt Lake City Summer League had to be canceled last offseason due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Peter J. Holt to Represent Spurs at Draft Lottery

The NBA announced the 14 representatives for the draft lottery Tuesday, and new San Antonio Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt will be representing the Spurs in the lottery.

The Spurs have an 85% chance of landing the number 12 pick, 1.7% chance of the number 1 overall pick, 1.9% chance at the number 2 pick, 2.1% chance at the number 3 pick, and a 2.4% chance at the number 4 pick in Tuesday’s lottery.

The draft lottery will take place Tuesday, June 22 at 7:30 pm CT on ESPN.

