On Wednesday morning, the teams at the 2020 European Championship begin their second matches. Of those teams, Group B will have Finland (1-0-0) in play against Russia (0-0-1).

It is just the third time that the two nations have played each other; this is the first time outside of the World Cup Qualifiers. Russia won the previous two matchups, winning 3-0 both in 2008 and 2009. Finland enters the June 15 contest coming off of a win over Denmark. Russia, on the other hand, looks to rebound from its loss to Belgium.

Russia vs Finland Match Info

What Denmark vs Finland When Wednesday, June 15 at 8:00 a.m. ET Where Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia TV Broadcast ESPN (USA) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Where to stream Euro 2020 Football

Finland vs Russia Euro 2020 preview

Finland Team: In their first appearance in the European Championship, Finland had a more intense experience than could have even been expected. In their Match 1 contest with Denmark, the Finns’ debut was overshadowed by the sudden on-field collapse of the Danes’ Christian Eriksen in the first half. Denmark held the electric Teemu Pukki in check the whole match. Meanwhile, Joel Pohjanpalo was able to find the net with a header before the 60th minute.

The Eriksen incident wasn’t the only drama in the first match for Finland. Late in the match, goalkeeper Lukáš Hradecký was in the spotlight when a questionable penalty was called at 72’ against Paulus Arajuuri, setting up a free-kick opportunity for Denmark. The 31-year-old stepped up big, preventing the score and protecting the Finnish lead. It was the first international penalty kick stop that Hradecký has recorded this year, allowing all three of the previous attempts.

With their debut out of the way and confidence surely inside of them now, Finland has their second match upon them. Wednesday morning they’ll play the Russians who are coming off a shut-out loss to Belgium. Possessing three points from their victory, the Finns face less pressure to win, if they can even just force a draw. They likely won’t settle, however, and will push for wins. Why not?

Russia Team: After facing Belgium twice in the Euro Qualifiers, Russia had to open the 2020 Championship tournament against them again. After scoring in each of their previous contests with the Belgians, Russia failed to find the net, losing 3-0. The offense was the least of their worries, however, as the defense failed to generate any opportunities.

Belgium dominated from beginning to end, first scoring 10 minutes into the match, and leading 2-0 at the half. On the day, Russia possessed the ball just one-third of the time, recording just one shot on goal. After scoring 33 goals in the Qualifiers, it has to be a matter of time before the offense gets going; Finland may present the right opponent at the right time.

Noticeably missing in their first contest was Artem Dzyuba, Russia’s leading scorer from the qualification round. After scoring eight goals in eight matches played, Dzyuba was absent on the stat sheet against Belgium, despite playing the full contest. Both he and goalkeeper Anton Shunin should benefit from a more equal opponent.

Group B Standings

Standing Team Win Draw Loss Points 1 Belgium 1 0 0 3 2 Finland 1 0 0 3 3 Denmark 0 0 1 0 4 Russia 0 0 1 0

Prediction

Finland picking up the victory in their European Championship debut is a major building block for the rest of the tournament. That said, Russia is likely feeling embarrassed, not for losing to Belgium, but for failing to score at all. Finland’s play won’t dip, but Russia will look better than they did the other day. It’s not exciting, but this one results in a 2-2 draw. The Finns keep their three-point lead over at least one team in the group; Russia keeps a shot at the playoffs alive.

