It’s the final day of the Round of 16 at the 2020 European Championship, and two Group Stage winners are in play: England and Sweden. Taking the pitch against them are Germany and Ukraine respectively, as all four teams look to advance to the quarterfinal.

Of the six group leaders, only two are advancing so far, following France’s loss in penalty kicks yesterday to Switzerland. The Netherlands, the top team from Group C fell 2-0 on Sunday against the Czech Republic. Italy and Belgium have already punched their ticket to the next round, where they’ll be facing each other this coming Friday.

What Euro 2020 Round of 16 When Tuesday, June 29 at 12:00 p.m. ET & & 3 p.m. EST Where England vs Germany @

Wembley Stadium – London, England Sweden vs Ukraine Hampden Park – Glasgow, Scotland TV Broadcast ESPN (USA) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Euro 2020 England vs Germany Preview

There have been an astounding amount of own-goals at the 2020 Euros so far, and the Germans have had a front seat to three of them. That, by the way, is the equivalent of all of the own-goals scored at the 2016 edition of the tournament.

First, they opened the tournament with a 1-0 loss to France in which the only goal scored was a deflection off the front of German defender Mats Hummels with an otherwise impressive shot over Manuel Neuer into the back-left corner of the goal. Then in the next match against Portugal, a would-be draw was a 4-2 victory for the Germans thanks to a pair of own-goals from a pair of Portuguese defenders.

Facing a low-scoring English team so far, Germany is going to have to play a clean game. Matches in which England have played through the opening round saw just two goals scored, and they were in their favor.

Stacked with talent from the English Premier League and abroad, only Raheem Sterling has found the net. Defensively, the back unit has been impressive, as goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has faced just three shot attempts while recording three clean sheets.

Prediction:

Back in the days when Germany was West Germany, the two nations have played 11 matches across tournaments and friendlies. The record currently sits even at four wins apiece and three draws. Now in the Round of 16, there has to be a winner, so someone will take the lead in the series. Offensively, England feels like a sleeping giant, and Germany just might be unlucky enough to see it finally awakened. Just waking up, England will score a pair of goals on their way to a 2-0 victory.

Where to stream Euro 2020 Football

Euro 2020 Sweden vs Ukraine Preview

Emil Fosberg has really turned it on at the Euros, scoring three goals across the final two matches of the Group Stage. His two-goal performance against Poland set up the opportunity for Viktor Claesson to be the hero of the match in the fourth additional minute of the second half to steal the victory. That, of course, was after Fosberg scored the deciding goal in Sweden’s previous match against Slovakia in a 1-0 win.

The defense for the Swedes has been strong, especially when they opened the tournament up with a 0-0 draw against Spain in which their opponent dominated with 86 percent possession. Robert Lewandowski got the better of them in the second half of their final match, but he’s a special striker. That’s something that the Ukrainians haven’t proven to possess, though Roman Yaremchuk may be enough.

At 25 years old, Yaremchuk is developing as a scorer with Gent in Belgium’s First Division A League, and through the first three matches, has a pair of goals. Along with Andriy Yarmolenko, he has provided the offense for Ukraine, which squeaked into the Round of 16 with just three points. Goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushchan doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence, allowing five goals with no clean sheets in the opening matches.

Making it to the Round of 16 is a nice rebound for a team that had a down year in 2020 and so far in 2021. Drawing Sweden is a tough task, but there are worse opponents to draw than Sweden.

Prediction:

Ukraine and Sweden have only faced each other once, back in the Group Stage of the 2012 Euros, and Ukraine won that match 2-1. It was their only win in the tournament that year, and was enough to prevent the Swedes from advancing. This year, the match looks like it can go either way, but the edge should go to the Ukrainians. Showing a more established ability to score, they should find the net, and defensively need to limit Fosberg to get the victory. They do it, winning 1-0 to advance.

Euro 2020 Round of 16 Schedule

Date & Time Stadium Opponent 1 Opponent 2 Result Saturday, June 26, 2021 @ 12 p.m. Amsterdam ArenA,- Amsterdam, Netherlands Wales Denmark Denmark 4 – Wales 0 Saturday, June 26, 2021 @ 3 p.m. Wembley Stadium – London, England Italy Austria Italy 2 – Austria 1 Sunday, June 27, 2021 @ 12 p.m. Ferenc Puskas Stadium – Budapest, Hungary Netherlands Czech Republic Czech Republic 2 – Netherlands 0 Sunday, June 27, 2021 @ 3 p.m. Estadio de La Cartuja – Sevilla, Spain Belgium Portugal Belgium 1 – Portugal 0 Monday, June 28, 2021 @ 12 p.m. Parken – Copenhagen, Denmark Croatia Spain Spain 5 – Croatia 3 Monday, June 28, 2021 @ 3 p.m. National Arena – Bucharest, Romania France Switzerland FT (P) Switzerland 3 (5) – France 3 (4) Tuesday, June 29, 2021 @ 12 p.m. Wembley Stadium – London, England England Germany TBD Tuesday, June 29, 2021 @ 3 p.m. Hampden Park – Glasgow, Scotland Sweden Ukraine TBD

