The Round of 16 at the 2020 European Championship with a pair of Group Stage winners in action on Sunday, June 26. A strong Belgium team will meet their match against Portugal in Spain, and The Netherlands take the pitch against the Czech Republic in Hungary.

What Euro 2020 Round of 16 When Sunday, June 27 at 12:00 p.m. ET & & 3 p.m. EST Netherlands vs Czech Republic – @Ferenc Puskás Stadium Belgium vs Portugal

@ Wembley Stadium

Euro 2020 Netherlands vs. Czech Republic Preview

The Netherlands have steamrolled the opposition’s attack so far in this tournament, scoring 8 goals and only conceding two, both being in their first match against Ukraine. Despite that matchday 1 scare, the Dutch have dominated teams so far, with the likes of Memphis Depay and Gini Wijnaldum doing the business. The first match against Ukraine was a bit of a worry when speaking about Oranje’s defensive troubles in the match despite a solid backline with the likes of De Ligt and De Vrij.

The Czech Republic has been very hit and miss in this tournament, with a masterclass win over Scotland, but poor results against Croatia and England. On paper, they are extremely overmatched by the talent of The Netherlands, but a team with a lot of fight will show up to the Puskas Arena and try and pull the upset. Watch out for players such as Patrik Schick and Tomas Soucek.

This will be a one-sided affair as I will go with a 2-0 win for the Netherlands.

Goal Scorers – NED – Depay (2)

Euro 2020 Belgium vs. Portugal Preview

Two favorites are battling it out for a place in a quarterfinal, and one big gun will have to pack it up and head back home. This battle will be a thriller, with many goals expected from the two high-flying sides.

Portugal, fresh off of a 2-2 draw with tournament favorites France, will be looking to use the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes to dominate an aging Belgium defense and beat the world-class shot-stopper that is Thibaut Courtois. Portugal’s defense has been shaky as well, conceding four against Germany and two against France. Will that defense with some liabilities, including the fullbacks in Raphael Guerriero and Nelson Semedo be able to contain Mertens and Carrasco.

For Belgium, they feel as if this may be the last chance for the golden generation to win a European Championship. With players such as Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, and Dries Mertens, Belgium has attacking weapons galore. With their weaker defense, however, will they be able to keep up with the attacking options that Portugal has?

The game will be down to the wire, but I will go with a 3-2 Portugal win

Goal Scorers – POR- Ronaldo (2) Sanches. BEL – Lukaku(2)

Euro 2020 Round of 16 Schedule

Date & Time Stadium Opponent 1 Opponent 2 Result Saturday, June 26, 2021 @ 12 p.m. Amsterdam ArenA,- Amsterdam, Netherlands Wales Denmark Denmark 4 – Wales 0 Saturday, June 26, 2021 @ 3 p.m. Wembley Stadium – London, England Italy Austria Italy 2 – Austria 1 Sunday, June 27, 2021 @ 12 p.m. Ferenc Puskas Stadium – Budapest, Hungary Netherlands Czech Republic TBD Sunday, June 27, 2021 @ 3 p.m. Estadio de La Cartuja – Sevilla, Spain Belgium Portugal TBD Monday, June 28, 2021 @ 12 p.m. Parken – Copenhagen, Denmark Croatia Spain TBD Monday, June 28, 2021 @ 3 p.m. National Arena – Bucharest, Romania France Switzerland TBD Tuesday, June 29, 2021 @ 12 p.m. Wembley Stadium – London, England England Germany TBD Tuesday, June 29, 2021 @ 3 p.m. Hampden Park – Glasgow, Scotland Sweden Ukraine TBD

